“It’s been much easier to maintain my conditioning” – Shohei Ohtani says not focusing on pitching has benefitted his dedication to hitting

Shohei Ohtani has picked up where he left off last season, hitting tape-measure home runs and showcasing his elite skills at the plate. The only difference for the two-time MVP is that he is no longer contributing as a two-way superstar.

"In his first season with the @Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani is off to an incredible start." - @MLB

Following elbow surgery last winter, Shohei Ohtani is not slated to pitch at all this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although that may diminish some of the appeal around the slugger, he has been one of the best hitters in the MLB yet again this season.

Part of the reason that Ohtani may be able to continue his elite form has been only having to focus on hitting. When asked about the change from focusing on the two positions to solely hitting, Ohtani mentioned that it has helped his recovery and has helped him have more time, in general, to focus elsewhere.

"I thought I hit it really good and I felt really good about it." Shohei Ohtani on his 118.7 mph homer last night." - @SportsNetLA

"I have more time in general, so there are benefits to that," Ohtani told reporters.“It’s been much easier to maintain my conditioning, without having to put a lot of effort into the pitching side," he continued.

There is likely some truth behind this statement as the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has been off to a torrid start to the season. Through 25 games with his new club, Ohtani has posted an impressive .364 batting average with 6 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

Shohei Ohtani's production has been more impressive considering everything he has had to overcome

Baseball is a game that is equal parts physical skills and mental, which makes Ohtani's start to the year extraordinary. The two-time AL MVP has overcome a variety of severe narratives and yet continues to produce as one of the best players in the MLB.

Ohtani has had to overcome the pressure that comes with signing the richest contract in North American sports history, moving to a new team, and recovery from severe surgery. Of course, the biggest story has been the illegal gambling scandal with his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

All of these factors would likely drive the average player mad or cause regression at the plate, however, Shohei Ohtani might be better than ever.

