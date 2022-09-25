“it's ok to celebrate” “Sometimes the baseball fan comes out in all of us” - MLB Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts momentarily celebrating Albert Pujol’s 700th HR

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows Albert Pujols far too well. The pair spent last season together before Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this year,

On Friday night at Dodger Stadium, Pujols attained baseball immortality after belting home run no. 699 and 700 of his illustrious career against his former side.

His first homer was a two-run shot off Dodgers left-hander Andrew Heaney in the third inning. An inning later, Pujols lifted a three-run bomb deep towards left field to notch the historic 700th.

When Pujols made history, Dave Roberts couldn’t help but momentarily show elation for his former player. However, it quickly dawned upon him that he was in the opposition dugout.

Pujols became only the fourth player to homer 700 times, after Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

Only three players have previously reached the feat of 700 homers: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and the legendary Babe Ruth. Pujols and Aaron are the only two with at least 3,000 hits in addition to 700 home runs.

Pujols reflected on his historic milestone after the game. He said (via MLB.com):

“I didn’t control them. If you see the video of the homer, I went down into the tunnel and that’s when I let my emotions out.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a closer situation to address

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of an incredible season but it doesn’t mean that they have nothing to address ahead of the postseason.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts confirmed that Craig Kimbrel will not be the team’s closer for the remainder of the regular season.

Kimbrel conceded a go-ahead homer to Christian Walker on Thursday night against the Diamondbacks,. The outing ultimately turned out to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Kimbrel has struggled to find consistency all year.. He has recorded nine scoreless outings, but has allowed at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances.

Instead, the Los Angeles Dodgers will now try out various names in that role until the postseason gets underway. Given the comfortable position the Dodgers find themselves in, they have enough breathing space to try various permutations.

