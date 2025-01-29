"It’s okay, Dodgers have like 10 backup starters" - Fans react as Roki Sasaki reveals doctor once recommending Tommy John surgery

There were many intriguing conversations regarding why Roki Sasaki couldn't wait two more years to enter MLB. One, the 23 year old was an international free agent, which meant that teams could only use their international pool money to sign him. Amid heavy interest from many teams, the Dodgers signed him for a $6.5 million bonus.

However, had Sasaki waited to get posted after he would have turned 25, he could have eyed a contract similar to what Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed for: a 12-year, $326.5 million deal. Finally, the reason why Sasaki decided to enter the MLB has come to light.

Roki Sasaki revealed that during his first year with the NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines, he had suffered an elbow injury. Due to slow recovery, many doctors recommended the pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery. However, Sasaki didn't do so, as he didn't want to risk going to the majors if something happens between now and before he turns 25.

“You hear many voices that say I should have waited two more years [to come to the United States], but there are of course no guarantees about my condition in those two years,” Sasaki said in Japanese.

Fans reacted to the report, with one saying that even if something were to happen to Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers are flushed with arms to replace him.

"It’s okay they have like 10 backup starters," one fan reacted on Reddit.

"Dodgers pitcher with injury concerns? Haven’t heard that one before," another took a dig at the franchise's peril to keep their starters healthy.

"As long as he can also be an MVP level batter while rehabbing from TJ, it'll totally be fine," one asks Sasaki to follow Shohei Ohtani for hitting.

"The logic is sound. Get 12 high quality starters, and when 8 of them miss half the year, you still have 4/5 of a great rotation. Easy," another added.

"TJ will be unavoidable for Roki unfortunately. At least the Dodgers have ElAttrache or whatever on speed dial," another mentioned the famous surgeon's name who have done many TJ procedures.

"Roki, have you met my friend Dr. Neal ElAttrache," another cracked a similar joke.

"Dude throws over 100mph. I didn't need to see his elbow to tell you that he's gonna need TJ some time in the near future," one fan commented.

Roki Sasaki prioritizes competition over money

The MLB represents the pinnacle of baseball where you get to play with or against the best players. Roki Sasaki knows that, as he said that being among the best was a major reason on why he moved two years before he probably should have.

“I decided the time I will spend in these two years was more valuable to me than money and stuff like that,” Sasaki said in his news conference at Dodger Stadium.

When Dodgers president Andrew Friedman was asked about how they are going to manage Sasaki, he said:

“He’s going to go out and start the season, and we will continue to work with him on (his) routine between starts. There’s more travel here.

"But we don’t have any artificial number of innings. It’s going to be much more about partnering with him, getting that feedback, seeing how he bounces back between starts.”

The concern arises with Roki Sasaki due to the fact that he only pitched 394 innings in four seasons in NPB, including 111 in 2024. The major league workload is way too higher, so that's why the Dodgers may ease him to a new routine rather than having him on the mound every fifth day.

