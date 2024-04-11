"It's pretty cool" - Giancarlo Stanton recollects childhood memories as Yankees slugger claims unique milestone with Marlins homer 

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton reached a unique milestone on Wednesday as his home run against the Miami Marlins meant that he had homered against all 30 MLB teams. While the New York side ultimately fell to a 5-2 defeat that ended their four-game winning streak, Stanton blasted a homer in the sixth innings to put the Yankees on the board.

After hitting the landmark home run against his former team, Stanton was asked about what it meant to him. He said:

"You hear guys do it over the years from when I was watching as a kid, so yeah, it's pretty cool."

Giancarlo Stanton was selected by the Florida Marlins in the 2007 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2010. He soon developed into one of the best sluggers in the game, making his first All-Star appearance in 2012.

Since then, he has won several individual awards, including the NL MVP, NL home run leader and NL RBI leader. He was traded to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2018 season and has been a central part of their lineup ever since.

Coming off a career-worst season in 2023, Stanton has had a mixed start to the 2024 MLB season. He has shown several signs of rediscovering his form but hasn't truly gotten there just yet. While his home run against his former team put him on a list of players to have homered against all 30 MLB teams, it was not enough for a Yankees win.

They ultimately failed to mount a comeback after trailing early in the game and lost the chance to complete a sweep over the Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton's landmark homer fails to get Yankees out of the hole dug by Marcus Stroman

Going into the final game of their series against the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees were put in a hole by starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Stroman came into the game with a perfect record this season, but his slider in the third was hit for a three-run homer by Jake Burger to give his team a 4-0 lead.

While Giancarlo Stanton's home run in the sixth gave some hope of a Yankees comeback, it was not to be, as the game ultimately ended 5-2. The New York side has fallen behind several times this season and their lineup has been able to bail them out so far, but that was not the case today.

