“It’s probably for his own benefit” - Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani’s much-needed routine reset

Shohei Ohtani was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the first time since his debut with the team. Ohtani had his routine day off as the Dodgers took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite his absence, the team had an easy shutout victory against the D'backs (8-0).

While it was a routine rest day for Ohtani, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believed it was a 'much-needed' one. Roberts said it was probably for his own benefit since he needed a reset.

“I think that he understands that it’s a long season, so there wasn’t any back and forth. I think he understands that it’s probably for his own benefit,” Roberts said.

In his last 26 plate appearances, recorded only five hits and went 1-for-5 in his last outing on Tuesday. He struck out thrice and was unable to deliver with runners in scoring position, something that has troubled the Dodgers since the Japanese superstar's record-setting move.

Roberts believes that Ohtani is expanding his strike zone and has been aggressive. He also mentioned that the slugger is altering his approach to better his game.

“I think that hitters want to hit. They want to hit in big spots. Certainly, he feels like he’s the best option to drive in a run. And that’s what pitchers feed off of," Roberts said.

Shohei Ohtani ties the game for the Dodgers in a walk-off win against Atlanta Braves

Despite his slow start, Shohei Ohtani is leading the team in terms of home runs alongside Teoscar Hernandez. The slugger is one ahead of Mookie Betts after smashing seven home runs this campaign and is the bright spot for the Dodgers with a batting clip of .333. He holds a .396 OBP and a 1.010 OPS.

The Japanese two-way phenom played a crucial role in his team's walk-off victory over the Atlanta Braves in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Ohtani struck a single in the bottom of the tenth inning to tie the game for the Dodgers before Andy Pages sealed a walk-off win in the bottom eleventh to kick off what proposes to be a blockbuster series.

