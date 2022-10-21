The New York Post's Jon Heyman has revealed Aaron Judge's chances of extending his stay with the New York Yankees are looking better than ever.

Heyman added earlier that the Yankees faced major competition from the San Francisco Giants. However, they should still strike out a deal in free agency for the 30-year-old outfielder. He said:

“But I think we’re all pretty, I don’t want to say confident, but the Yankees and people in New York feel Judge is most likely to come back to the Yankees. It’s probably even 10 or 15 percent that he goes anywhere else beside the Yankees. It would not behoove him to leave, it really wouldn’t.”

Judge initially declined a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension, making him the second-highest-paid outfielder on an average salary in baseball. However, after a stellar season with the franchise, reaching the ALCS, Judge could be heading back to the Bronx in 2023.

'All-Rise' was expecting a 10-year, $360 million contract extension similar to Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout.

Aaron Judge breaks the record of most homers in a regular season in 2022

Aaron Judge signed for the New York Yankees in 2016, going on to be crowned Rookie of the Year in 2017. However, after a few seasons of average statistics, Judge has taken his game to a new level this season. He led the MLB in several categories, including home runs, runs, RBIs, OBP, slugging, and OPS.

Aaron Judge is a favorite for the 2022 AL MVP ahead of Shohei Ohtani of the Angels

The highlight of his season came at the end of the regular season. He hit his 62nd homer, moving one clear of the long-standing record held by Roger Maris Jr. in 1961.

As he enters his 30s, a long-term contract could be a risk for the Yankees' backroom staff with a shaky injury record. However, after a monster, record-setting season, he will be of some substantial interest on the market.

The Yankees are currently 2-0 down against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, with Judge disappointed with the team's organization in the first two games. The Astros are one win away from another World Series appearance and eliminating the Yankees. Aaron Judge will be wary knowing that there is a lot at stake in the coming months of free agency after the season.

