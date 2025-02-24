“It’s about proving a lot of people wrong" - Mookie Betts makes fearless declaration ahead of new demanding role in 2025

Mookie Betts will once again play in the infield in 2025. The LA Dodgers star has primarily been a right fielder throughout his career, but he dabbled in the infield before making a move there for most of last season.

The Dodgers didn't address their infield holes and the former MVP will again have to move to the infield. He's expected to be the full-time shortstop again after grading out as a below-average shortstop in many metrics.

Betts sees this as a new challenge and he wants to be the star at the position on a championship team.

"This is not like a vengeance tour," Betts said on Sunday, via USA Today. "It’s about proving a lot of people wrong. But more than anything, it’s about proving myself right. So many years, I just didn't believe in myself."

Betts is an eight-time All-Star and a six-time Gold Glove winner; however, none of those came in the infield. This year, he has the chance to do something few have ever done, but it won't be easy.

Last season, Betts had a -1 DRS at second base in 105 innings. He had three defensive runs saved at shortstop in 535.1 innings, one of the few defensive metrics that was positive for him. Still, his best years in the outfield netted 30 defensive runs saved, so Betts has a ways to go to reach that level at shortstop.

Former star shortstop endorses Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts is aiming to be a top-tier shortstop. To reach that level, he has enlisted the help of a legend, as former Colorado Rockies star Troy Tulowitzki is training him.

Mookie Betts is a shortstop now (Imagn)

“I wouldn’t say this for anybody else that’s just spent however many years in the outfield and then go to the infield," Tulowitzki said on Saturday, via SPorts Illustrated. "But I can truly tell you, I think he can be an elite defender at the position — which is just crazy to say. I couldn’t believe the strides that he made.

"I say to do something, and it’s pretty much done in a day or two. And then once he went home, he would send me video back, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s it, man.’ Talk about a pretty easy guy to work with. He’s special."

Tulowitzki is one of the best defensive shortstops of all time and he's thrilled by what he's seeing from Betts.

