“It’s really the comeback story of all comeback stories” - Former New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was impressed with Alex Rodriguez's ability to reinvent himself after infamous PED scandal

While discussing MLB star Alex Rodriguez’s redemption tale after the 2013 biogenesis scandal, former New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner once said in Sports Illustrated’s cover story that A-Rod’s comeback was a massive one.

“It’s really the comeback story of all comeback stories,” Hal Steinbrenner said.

The biogenesis controversy was revealed in 2013 when numerous Major League Baseball (MLB) players were charged with purchasing performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), notably human growth hormones, from a clinic in America.

A-Rod also admitted to using drugs and hence was banned from the entire 2014 MLB season.

Rodriguez’s biogenesis scandal was explored in Billy Corben's documentary “Screwball” about A-Rod’s comeback, Corben told the magazine:

"We haven’t seen a resurrection like this since Jesus Christ.”

After his retirement in 2016, Rodriguez made his commentary debut for Fox before taking the ESPN position. He currently co-hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” with Michael Kay on ESPN.

Rodriguez is also in charge of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Alex Rodriguez at a News Conference

For his scarred MLB career and drastic downfall, Rodriguez blames no one but himself. While speaking to the magazine, he said:

“I fell from the Empire State Building,” Rodriguez says. “Nobody pushed me. I f‑‑‑‑‑‑ jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my ass humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.”

On his recent show, which also featured former Yankees legend Derek Jeter, Rodriguez spoke about his mistakes.

"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." - Alex Rodriguez

He was also heartbroken when he heard the news of Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended for 80 games in the MLB over drug usage. He believes that young kids should learn from their mistakes.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

"Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” - Alex Rodriguez

In a 2017 interview with Joe Buck on Undeniable, Rodriguez said that by using steroids, he damaged his reputation and lost more than $40 million in compensation. Nevertheless, A-Rod is still regarded as one of the all-time best players in baseball.

Alex Rodriguez’s celebrated MLB career

Rodriguez played for 22 seasons. The 2009 World Series victory by the Yankees was significantly aided by A-Rod. Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, has won multiple honors, including: 10 Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, and three American League Most Valuable Player medals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far