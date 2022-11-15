One Philadelphia Phillies fan was transfixed by Kate Upton during Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday. A Phillies fan recorded the 30-year-old supermodel applauding from her seat at Citizens Bank Park and uploaded the clip to TikTok. She is married to Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Kate Upton has been a regular at Astros playoff games, wearing personalized Verlander clothing and supporting the All-Star pitcher. This month, the couple—who got married in Italy in 2017—will commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary.

After winning his second World Series championship, Justin Verlander joined the Fox MLB team on the field at Minute Maid Park. It was moments after the Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to claim their second World Series pennant in six years.

Verlander's wife, model and actress Kate Upton, joined the crew while he and his daughter were conversing on set and informed them that it had been a long day of supporting her husband.

The Astros' Guardian Angel

Down on the Astros after '19?

@benverlander's stories re Trey Mancini, Dusty Baker, Justin Verlander & the Astros fans might turn you around!

Here's Ben on one especially impactful fan, @kateupton... DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK w @ryanshazier!-> bit.ly/3folyXN Down on the Astros after '19?@benverlander's stories re Trey Mancini, Dusty Baker, Justin Verlander & the Astros fans might turn you around!---Here's Ben on one especially impactful fan, @kateupton...

"Here's Ben on one especially impactful fan, Kate Upton" - Dameshek

When Phillies supporters tried to distract her husband, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, from disrupting his focus, she grew swiftly enraged. She responded by sticking her fingers up at the home supporters, who didn't appear to be very alarmed despite the heated atmosphere. After winning the fifth and decisive game 3-2, the Astros went on to win the World Series.

Houston won the desired championship on Saturday at Minute Maid Park with a resounding 4-1 victory over the Phillies. Kate was present as her husband raised the trophy. As soon as the game was over, the mother-of-one jumped into the celebrations by interrupting Justin Verlander's post-game interview on the field.

At this point, Verlander has won two World Series titles. However, by winning as the Astros' pitcher on Thursday, he effectively brought his career to a climax. Verlander has previously won the Rookie of the Year award, the MVP award, two Cy Young Awards, the pitching Triple Crown, three no-hitters, two 20-win seasons, and five straight championships in strikeouts.

The nine-time All-Star acknowledged his daughter and Upton for enabling him to pursue his passions and for all of his accomplishments as a ballplayer.

Kate Upton brought back the Retro era in style

"Baseball | Kate Upton's retro Astros sweater is a home run" - WoodlandsStuCtr

The wool-based rainbow cardigan was first introduced as a dugout exclusive decades ago and was worn by Astros ace Nolan Ryan around the time he had his own theme song. It didn't become a major fashion statement, surprisingly enough, until 2017, courtesy of model Kate Upton.

To support her then-fiance, pitcher Justin Verlander of the Astros, she wore the now-famous cardigan to Game 7 of the ALCS that year. Since then, the item has consistently been the team's best-selling item.

The Astros are experiencing their greatest period of success as a team, and this excellence is mirrored in the retail sector. Due to the launch of their Space City collection in April, the team currently holds the top spot in retail sales.

