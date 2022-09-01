“It’s over for the rest of the league” “Yea they’re making the WS” - Baltimore Orioles fans thrilled after top prospect Gunnar Henderson gets called up to the majors

Baltimore Orioles fans were thrilled after top prospect Gunnar Henderson was just called up from Triple-A to the big leagues today. Henderson was the Orioles' second-round draft pick in 2019 and has made a fast jump to the majors.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Baltimore Orioles are calling up 21-year-old infielder Gunnar Henderson, perhaps the top prospect in baseball. He'll be eligible for the postseason, which is a wild sentence to write when it has to do with the Orioles. The Baltimore Orioles are calling up 21-year-old infielder Gunnar Henderson, perhaps the top prospect in baseball. He'll be eligible for the postseason, which is a wild sentence to write when it has to do with the Orioles.

The infielder was selected straight out of high school three years ago. Since the minor league seasons were canceled duing 2020 due to COVID-19, Gunnar Henderson has spent parts of three seasons in Baltimore's farm system. As of now, he is the #2 ranked prospect in all of baseball; behind New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez.

Although Henderson had high expectations when he was drafted, he really started to turn heads this season in the minors. He spent the first half of the season in Double-A, and hit .312 with a whopping 1.025 OPS. The Baltimore Orioles then called him up to the Triple-A squad, where he has hit .288 with an .894 OPS through 65 games played. This is more than impressive for someone who is just 21-years-old.

malik🦦 @WoeeLeek @JeffPassan @Alex_Gardner25 Jeff mark my words we're singlehandedly gonna win the world series this year because of this. IMO @JeffPassan @Alex_Gardner25 Jeff mark my words we're singlehandedly gonna win the world series this year because of this. IMO

This could not have happened at a more perfect time for the Baltimore Orioles. They are currently fighting for an American League Wild Card spot, being just three games back. If they were to sneak into the playoffs this season, it would be an epic turnaround from last year.

asshat @basedbalIs @tellslikeitiz @JeffPassan 3 games with a month left is too far back? @tellslikeitiz @JeffPassan 3 games with a month left is too far back?

Gunnar Henderson has shown that he is very versatile on the field. In the minors, he showcased the ability to play at every spot in the infield. This is a huge help for Baltimore, where they have many different options to slide him in.

Kevin Zelko @Msbeervendor @JeffPassan Too bad the Mariners showed up this year. Orioles will be winning the East in two years with all that layered talent on both sides of the field coming. @JeffPassan Too bad the Mariners showed up this year. Orioles will be winning the East in two years with all that layered talent on both sides of the field coming.

The Orioles are currently in a crucial spot in their season. Although they do not currently hold a playoff spot, they are very close. Let's take a look into how one of the most unsuspecting teams this season has become a playoff contender.

The Baltimore Orioles have done a full 360 since last season

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles

The past five seasons have been nothing short of depressing for the Orioles. Their 2018 season saw them win 47 games, with them holding the worst record in the MLB since the 2003 Detroit Tigers. They then followed this by losing 108 games the following season in 2019.

The 2021 season held the same fate for the Orioles, with them going 52-110, being tied for the worst record in the league. Since Baltimore made minimal roster changes last offseason, many expected the same from the Orioles.

Connor Brading @cbrading22 @JeffPassan As a blue jays fans, I can say I am excited and scared for the future of the orioles… @JeffPassan As a blue jays fans, I can say I am excited and scared for the future of the orioles…

However, the complete opposite has happened for Baltimore. The team now has a record of 67-61, six games above .500 and three games from a playoff spot.

Their young talent has really proved themselves this season, and they will be exciting fans for the years to come. For now, the Baltimore Orioles will look to creep into the postseason this final month.

