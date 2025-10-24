  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “It’s Shohei Ohtani’s lucky gambling hat” - Fans roast Dodgers two-way star after sharp comeback to Blue Jays manager’s gear joke

“It’s Shohei Ohtani’s lucky gambling hat” - Fans roast Dodgers two-way star after sharp comeback to Blue Jays manager’s gear joke

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:26 GMT
MLB: World Series-Workouts - Source: Imagn
“It’s Shohei Ohtani’s lucky gambling hat” - Fans roast Dodgers two-way star after sharp comeback to Blue Jays manager’s gear joke - Source: Imagn

When Shohei Ohtani was a free agent in December 2023, he visited the Toronto Blue Jays' spring training complex, where he received a hat for himself and also a jacket for his dog "Decoy."

Ad

Ahead of World Series Game 1, Blue Jays manager John Schneider asked for the hat back. When Ohtani was made aware of Schneider's comment, the two-way star said:

"It's in my garage."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Ohtani's sharp jab back towards Schneider.

"It’s his lucky gambling hat…," one fan wrote, bringing gambling allegations from last year to the fore.
"Next to his boxes of old betting slips," another fan wrote.
"This brother don't rate us at all 😭😭😂" another fan added.
"Ohtani probably put that hat in the trash can on his way out. 😂" one fan added.
Ad
"BlueJays fans… please don’t boo him, he doesn’t need any motivation!! 😂" one fan said.
"Catches the oil drips from his motorcycle," one fan commented.

Shohei Ohtani speaks highly about Toronto, reflecting on the experience with the city

The Blue Jays were one of the interested teams wanting to sign Shohei Ohtani before the two-way star decided to ink a 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers.

Ad

Before that, Ohtani learned about the city and in the latest interview, he spoke positively about his experience in Toronto.

"Well, that was a great experience for me," Ohtani said. "I really had a wonderful time getting to know them as an entire organization. And the impression I got was that they were very top-class, awesome people. So, in that circumstance, getting to play against such a superb organization is something I'm really looking forward to."
Ad

The Dodgers and the Blue Jays are scheduled to face off on Friday for Game 1. Ohtani came here on the back of a historic performance in NLCS Game 4, helping the Dodgers sweep the Milwaukee Brewers. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays went the distance with the Seattle Mariners before a go-ahead three-run home run by George Springer in the seventh inning of ALCS Game 7 helped them get to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers win back-to-back titles or does the Blue Jays dethrone them to become the best team in baseball.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications