"It’s been a while since we’ve seen the quadruple "F**k you" in game action" - MLB insider reacts to Terry Francona's complete meltdown on umpire Ron Kulpa, both managers get thrown out

Both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were tossed after a bizarre game ensued between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels. The game saw both managers being thrown out while the umpire left due to injury.
In a high stakes (for Cleveland at least) encounter between the two squads, Cleveland managed to claw their way to a 5-4 victory over Anaheim. This pushed the Guardians' lead to three games over the Chicago White Sox on the American League Central board.
The contest, however, didn't end without some peculiar incidents thrown in between. MLB personality and podcaster Jared Carrabis provided his commentary on the events that transpired tonight.
"This may be the hottest I’ve ever seen Tito. I’m sure he’s been more pissed off before, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen the quadruple “F*** you” in game action." - @ Jared Carrabis
With two runners on base and Andres Gimenez at the plate in the seventh, Terry Francona argued with home plate ump Ron Kulpa that Gimenez was hit by a pitch. Kulpa, of course, being the grandiose umpire that he is—just rebutted Francona then tossed him out.
Carrabis, being the long-time Red Sox fan that he is, provided good insight at how incensed Terry Francona was.
Not only Terry Francona, but Phil Nevin as well
The game's oddities continued to roll on though. Right after Terry Francona's tossing, Kulpa was met with another heated argument. This time from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera and manager Phil Nevin.
Tepera just wanted to throw some warm-up pitches, but Kulpa refused to allow it. The umpire looked mad at the pitcher and had a shouting match with him. Nevin came to the defense of his pitcher and was tossed in the process.
"Angels manager Phil Nevin was also ejected following a nearly 6-minute dispute during a play review. (via @BallySportsCLE)" - @ FOX Sports: MLB
That wouldn't be the end of an eventful night for the umpire, however. In the top of the ninth, he exited the game after being hit in the mask with a foul ball.
"After tossing both managers, Ron Kulpa is now leaving the game after taking a foul ball" - @ Jomboy Media
Umpire Carlos Torres checked into the game for the final out as Emmanuel Clase struck out Matt Thaiss.