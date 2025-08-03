"It’s a slap in my face" - HOFer Chipper Jones delivers blunt verdict on modern-day hitting at the plate

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones was in Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday for the Braves' 2025 MLB Speedway Classic clash against the Cincinnati Reds.Chipper Jones, elected to the Hall of Fame in his first attempt in 2018, joined Fox's coverage of the game alongside fellow Hall of Famers Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, and New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.Rodriguez asked the Braves legend about modern-day hitting that delves more into analytics and hitting for average, compared to old-school baseball. Jones, a former two-time Silver Slugger winner and a one-time NL MVP had a blunt answer.“This is a feel vs. real type of game. The bottom line is when I walk up to the plate, I want to be the toughest out possible. It’s a slap in my face to strike out.”Jones' answer rang true with the legendary panelists as Rodriguez, Jeter and Ortiz nodded in approval.Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Johnny Bench throw ceremonial pitch at Speedway ClassicBraves legend Chipper Jones was joined by Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Bench at the venue for the Speedway Classic. The baseball Hall of Famers were joined by NASCAR stars Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch MLB game ever played at Bristol Motor Speedway.While Jones threw his pitch to Chase Elliot, Bench was behind the plate for Kyle BBusch'sceremonial pitch.While the game was set break the record for attendance at a regular season game after selling more than 85,000 tickets, fans were left disapointed after the contest was postponed due to heavy rain. The game is set to be played on Sunday.