"It’s surprising" - Jose Iglesias breaks silence on Mets’ decision not to bring him back

Jose Iglesias became a fan favorite with the New York Mets last year, but he was not brought back. The veteran infielder had a bit of a resurgence and helped spur the lifeless Mets to the brink of the World Series.

The longtime shortstop officially signed with the San Diego Padres a couple of weeks into Spring Training, ending any chance of a reunion with the Mets.

Iglesias was asked if he was surprised it ended, and he admitted that he was.

"At the end of the day, that group over there made the decision that's best for them," Iglesias said. "It's surprising, yes. I don't take it personal at all. It's completely business. I respect it. I'm looking forward for this great opportunity that I have with this great organization. I'm excited for it."

This is Iglesias' second stint with the Padres. He was part of the organization in 2023, but now that he's been revitalized after a sterling year in New York, he's back and ready to help them win.

Padres manager believes Jose Iglesias played a role in Mets turnaround

At one point early on in the season, the New York Mets looked totally dead in the water. They ended up having one of the most impressive turnarounds in baseball and made it to the NLCS where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

Jose Iglesias signed with the Mets (Imagn)

Padres manager Mike Shildt saw their turnaround and believes Jose Iglesias was a big piece of the puzzle. He said via MLB:

“Clearly the [Mets] played very well toward the end, like we did. Talking to some people who observed that club and were around that area, he was a huge part of that team’s success, relative to his performance on the field and knowing how to play but also the way he went about it, his competitive spirit.”

Iglesias is on a minor-league deal with the Padres, so he'll have to earn his spot on the roster for Opening Day later this month.

