"It's taxing mentally to do just one" - Shohei Ohtani receives massive compliment from Dodgers GM

Los Angeles Dodgers Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Gomes opened up about Shohei Ohtani’s return to pitching in the upcoming season. Last year, Ohtani had a fantastic run as the Dodgers' designated hitter.

He earned several accolades and made significant contributions, helping his team win the World Series. Now, as he continues recovering from left elbow surgery that limited him to hitting last season, the 30-year-old is planning to take the mound in the 2025 season.

Gomes has been watching Shohei Ohtani deliver spectacular performances since joining the Dodgers. He has also observed his spring training bullpen sessions and shared his views on the two-way phenom:

“Yeah, you almost forget, right. He was so good as a DH and having the 50-50 season. So watching him go through that process and take the same methodical approach and the work ethic that goes into that.”

“It's really fascinating to be able to have not only the physical bandwidth, but it's taxing mentally to do just one. So his ability to do both is so impressive, and he takes the same attention and detail on both sides. So excited to get him back out there, and we're very spoiled that he's one of the best in the game on both sides.”

Last month, during an appearance on the New York Post's The Show podcast, Brandon Gomes confirmed that Ohtani will be part of the Dodgers' rotation.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opens up about seeing Shohei Ohtani in pitching role

Shohei Ohtani, along with other Dodgers pitchers, is preparing for spring training. Manager Dave Roberts shared his thoughts about their star designated hitter in a pitching role:

“I’ve seen him throw a handful of bullpens but to see him here in spring training alongside other pitchers, to see him just as a pitcher in that particular moment, was a reality check for me,” Roberts said (via USA Today).

“It was kind of different seeing him in this context, and seeing other pitchers watch him and dab him up after his pen, was good to see.’’

With his phenomenal performance last year, Shohei Ohtani recorded a .310 batting average, a career-high 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases and 130 RBIs in 159 games.

