"It's been therapeutic" - Dodgers Gavin Lux 'feels good' as SS returns to action after lengthy rehab

Gavin Lux has finally made his return to the field as a shortstop for the LA Dodgers. On Monday, the Dodgers won their match against the Colorado Rockies 9-4, marking Lux’s debut match as shortstop since his knee injury last year.

In a SportsNet LA interview, Gavin Lux expressed his happiness about returning to his position as a shortstop after such a long rehab.

“I didn't get any action, sadly, but just getting off the ball, trying to read swings, all that, like, change direction," Lux said. "Everything felt good. And that's kind of the last box that I needed to check off.

“So just getting past all the boring rehab stuff and actually just going out and playing baseball. It's been like therapeutic, honestly. So it was fun to get back out there and play some defense.”

Furthermore, while discussing his upcoming season performance expectations, he stated:

“So my whole goal is to try to play as much as I possibly can.”

The 26-year-old also played in the first two Cactus League matches with the Dodgers but as a designated hitter. Last spring, he suffered from an ACL tear, which kept him out of the entire 2023 season.

“It was just a long year. So just being a baseball player again, this is the best thing that I can ask for, for sure,” he added.

After enduring a lengthy rehabilitation process, Lux returned to the Dodgers lineup and played in their first spring training game against the Padres.

“Some days it feel more sore than others” - Gavin Lux’s knee issues aren’t completely recovered

Although Gavin Lux is medically fit to play, his knee still seems uncomfortable.

“There’s still some day where it might feel more sore than others, but I would say like 95% of the days, it feels pretty good,” Lux stated (via Dodgers Nation).

The Dodgers might be cautious with him now, as they have Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor, who can play as shortstop if needed.

