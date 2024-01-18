"It's about time he has his own team" - Harrison Bader opens up about reuniting with college teammate Pete Alonso and Mets' expectations in 2024

New New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader opened up about reuniting with his college teammate Pete Alonso in New York. The Mets signed Bader to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million on Jan. 5.

Last season, Bader played for both the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds. With the Yankees, he appeared in 84 games as a center fielder, batting .240/.278/.365 with 40 runs, seven home runs, drove in 37 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

Bader was placed on Waivers by the Yankees and was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 31, 2023. In his brief time with the Reds, he played in center field, recording five hits along with three stolen bases in 31 at-bats.

On MLB Tonight, he discussed becoming a part of the Mets and reuniting with Alonso. Both players were teammates at the University of Florida during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and played key roles in helping the Florida Gators reach the College World Series in 2015.

Bader spoke highly of Alonso, praising his energy and showing a lot of admiration for him. He also said that they were truly the ‘Diesel Brothers’ for Florida fans.

“For Florida fans, we actually were the Diesel brothers back then,” said Bader.

“Having that energy in the lineup, having that energy every day. Obviously, he runs out there, he plays a game every day. Just something I'm gonna latch on to”

Harrison Bader added that he hopes Alonso owns his own team now:

“His approach his energy his focus how calm and poised he is. These all things I admire tremendously. It's about time he has his own team, and I'm just extremely excited he got the opportunity to do so.”

Harrison Bader’s role on the Mets’ team in the 2024 season

Harrison Bader also talked about the role the Mets see for him in the upcoming season. He talked about his commitment to trying his best on the field every day, aiming to become the best version of himself.

“You know you gonna show up every day with one intention. And that's first and foremost to be the best version of yourself on that field, to be successful for yourself, for your teammates. And you know I have every intention of going out there and playing as hard as I can.”

"I know it's in there and my work ethic will allow me to. To create those opportunities myself," said Bader. "We will take it day by day and I'm excited to go out there and get wraps and you know, start the show."

Harrison Bader is likely to compete for the center field position on the Mets due to his speed. If he secures the spot, Brandon Nimmo will likely move to play in one of the corner outfield positions.

