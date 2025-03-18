"It's a tough thing when you have a mom or a dad that did this" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah got real about weight of expectations on star kids

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter left a lasting legacy in the MLB over his two-decade-long major league career with the Bronx Bombers, helping them to five World Series titles.

Derek Jeter tied the know with former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah in 2016, starting a new chapter of his life. The couple share four children, three daughters and a son.

Hannah got real about the weight of expectations on their kids because of their parents' fame in an interview with ET in 2017 before the birth of their first child.

"I just want [our kids] to choose [what they want to be]. I just want them to set their own goals, and have nothing to do with us, because I think it's not fair," Hannah said.

"It's a tough thing, you know, when you have a mom that did this, or a dad that did this. I hope that they don't have, that people don't have those expectations for them, and they do what they love and what they're into."

During her first pregnancy in 2017, Hannah also talked about how she wanted her kids to remember them. She Derek to be indetified as a normal father rather then being defined by baseball legacy.

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Derek Jeter talked about different expereince of being a father to a son

Derek Jeter and Hannah are parents to four children. There three daughters, Bella Raine born in 2017, Story Grey born in 2019, River Rose born in 2021 and a son, Kaius Green born in 2023.

While the former Yankees captain got accustomed to raising three daughters, being a father to a son gave him a new experience. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2023, Derek Jeter said:

"It's been different for me because I have a younger sister and then we had three girls. So having a boy is a little different for me. But he's been great so far."

Derek Jeter is working as an baseball analyst after calling time on his legendary career that earned him a Hall of Fame induction in 2020. The 14-time All-Star and his wife will celebrate his son's second birthday in May later this year.

