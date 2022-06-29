"It's not a Twins game without a reliever blowing it" "How much longer can we continue with this bullpen?" - Minnesota Twins fans react to bullpen blowing late lead to division rivals

The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins squared off in the first of a two-game doubleheader this afternoon. The host Guardians completed an exciting comeback as they trailed 2-1 entering the eighth inning, scoring two runs in the inning to win the game.

The Minnesota Twins are now 42-34 and have a two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. The Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak and are now 37-33 on the season.

"FINAL: Guardians, #MNTwins 2." - Twins

This game was certainly winnable for the Twins as they maintained a lead for nearly seven innings. The bullpen has been a big issue for the team this season. Their bullpen ERA is 3.83, which ranks ninth in the American League.

The bullpen has certainly been an issue. The team will likely target multiple arms within their organization and elsewhere to improve on this issue.

Trent B @BonnevilleTrent @Twins How much longer can we continue with this bullpen? Sheesh @Twins How much longer can we continue with this bullpen? Sheesh

The Twins still have a two-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland and will try to split the doubleheader later tonight. It will be interesting to see how aggressive both teams will at the trade deadline. This could ultimately decide the divisional race.

The Twins and Guardians faced off this afternoon, and the game proved to be an exciting contest between the two division foes. Franmil Reyes started the scoring by hitting an RBI double in the first inning to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. This was a misjudgment by Twins outfielder Max Kepler, and it allowed the Guardians to get on the board early.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Max Kepler loses sight of the ball and the Guardians get on the board Max Kepler loses sight of the ball and the Guardians get on the board https://t.co/AHUPfOzZvR

The Twins then answered back with an RBI triple by Gilberto Celestino to tie the game in the seventh inning. Following this, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa blasted a solo home run to give the team a 2-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Guardians countered the Twins with two runs of their own to retake the lead 3-2. Amed Rosario came up in the clutch with a two-run single.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Amed Rosario comes through with a go-ahead knock for Cleveland! Amed Rosario comes through with a go-ahead knock for Cleveland! https://t.co/Wddzd8bwob

The Guardians then closed the door and held on to win by a score of 3-2. The two teams will face off once again later today with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT.

