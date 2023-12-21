"It's a wrap" "Tampering, please intervene" - MLB fans annoyed over report that Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be attending LA Rams game with Shohei Ohtani

It appears that Shohei Ohtani has already been putting in the work for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-way superstar shocked the MLB universe by securing a 10-year, $700,000,000 deal to bring his talent to Hollywood. Now, it appears that he is already recruiting more stars to join him.

According to Los Angeles Dodger beat writer Jack Harris, it's believed that Shohei Ohtani will be in attendance for the Los Angeles Rams game on Thursday night. While this is exciting enough for Los Angeles fans, it's believed that other top free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be joining him.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a flurry of transactions this offseason but are expected to pursue a number of top-tier stars before the beginning of the next campaign. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of those stars, which makes the news that he may be at the NFL game with Ohtani more concerning for some fans.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are taking the news as a sure-fire sign that Yamamoto will be signing with the Dodgers this offseason. They believe that this is the final indication of his intention, with some believing that there could be an announcement in the middle of the Los Angeles Rams game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other, perhaps more aggressive, fans claim that Shohei Ohtani is tampering with free agency and asking the MLB to step in. While this could be seen as tampering to some, the fact that the two come from the same country and are friends could make that claim easy to dispute.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani has already become a star in Los Angeles

It has not even been two weeks since Othani signed the richest contract in North American sports history, yet he has already endeared himself to the city of Los Angeles and Dodgers fans.

Expand Tweet

Prior to Ohtani's introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers, murals of the Japanese superstar have popped up across the city. If he can help the team land another superstar, such as Yoshniobu Yamamoto, he very well be given the key to the city.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.