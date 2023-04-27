New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's birthday could have gone all wrong in Minnesota on Wednesday night after an injury scare, but the team held on to win the game and avoid a series sweep away from home.

They beat the Minnesota Twins 12-6 in Game 3 after the latter secured the season series with a resounding 6-2 win on Tuesday. It was the Twins' first series victory over the Yankees since 2001.

“It would have been a sad birthday if we got swept here in Minnesota,” Aaron Judge said. “But the guys showed up." After a rough stretch, the #Yankees' bats broke out in a big way Wednesday. Plus, Judge said his hand is okay. Recap @NYDNSports:" - Gary Phillips, Twitter.

Judge, who also incidentally celebrated his 31st birthday yesterday, was extremely relieved to be leaving Minnesota with a game under their belt.

“It would’ve been a sad birthday if we would’ve got swept here,” Judge said.

The shortstop also dodged a serious injury scare during the game after a stolen base attempt ended in severe pain. Much to everybody's relief, Judge brushed the pain off and managed to complete the game with very little discomfort.

The incident occurred in the second innings when Judge tried to sneak third base on the back of a three-run double but landed awkwardly on his head instead. Judge's right hand got jammed under the weight of his body as his shoulders staggered ahead in front of his arms. Judge quickly jogged it off, amidst looks of concern in the clubhouse and the traveling Yankees fans.

“Getting thrown out’s pretty embarrassing, even on your birthday, so I was just mad about that,” Judge said.

Yankees' batting order shines in a commanding victory over the Twins

Judge finished the game, however, with three hits and three RBIs each. Other highlights included Yankee's second baseman Gleyber Torres driving a two-run homer in an eventful six-run fourth innings. Rookie Anthony Volpe and seasoned pro-Anthony Rizzo also had two-run doubles in the game.

The New York Yankees produced a season high in hits (14) and runs (12) on Wednesday night, after only managing a paltry eight runs over their previous five games and losing four of those games in the process.

“I feel like the past couple games, couple series, we’ve been a little passive and almost letting the pitcher kind of dictate the at-bat and dictate the flow of the game,” Judge said.

The Yankees take on the Texas Rangers next in a four-game series away from home today, as they look to put their foot down in what has been a slow start to the season.

