After overcoming cancer, one Houston Astros fan made meeting Jose Altuve her top priority. Liza Valverde won her battle with uterine cancer on November 9 and immediately headed to Academy Sports in Pasadena, Texas. Valverde has been a die-hard Astros fan for decades, and she made certain that when one of her heroes came to town, she didn't miss it.

The Astros fan even skipped the hospital's well-known bell ringing ceremony. She showed no interest. Her goal was to be the first person in line to see Altuve sign autographs after the 2022 MLB World Series. She then waited in line for more than 30 hours to meet the Astros infielder.

"It was something I’m never going to forget. That’s why I beat cancer, so I can be here," said Valverde

The story has since gone viral with baseball fans around the world connecting with Valverde's story.

It was an heart-warming moment when the long-time Astros fan met Altuve. She started to become emotional and was comforted by a big hug from the eight-time All-Star.

She also received a signed jersey and a picture from Jose Altuve.

Liza Valverde defeated cancer and went straight into line to meet one of her favorite Astros, Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park

The icing on the cake may have been the two men in line at the sporting goods store who brought a bell to Valverde. After skipping the bell ceremony at the hospital, the two fans thought it was only right that Valverde completes the tradition in line.

Speaking to Fox26 Houston, Valverde said she was "star-struck."

"He's just always been my favorite and he just seems like such a down-to-earth guy and so nice to everyone. I've just always wanted to meet him," added Valverde

Valverde beating cancer is one of the feel-good baseball stories of the year. After a tough year, she was rewarded for her hard work and determination in what turned out to be one of the best moments of her life.

