"It speaks to the commitment that our ownership is willing to make" - Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reflects on spending $1,000,000,000 in the offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers have committed in excess of $1 billion in guaranteed money this offseason. As per their General Manager Brandon Gomes, it reflects their ownership's willingness to spend in search of a World Series title.

Throughout the last 10 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been a consistent team. They have made it to the playoffs each season, winning their division all years except for once. However, regardless of that record, they could win only one World Series in 2020 and made it to two more in 2017-18 losing both to the Astros and Red Sox.

Especially the last few years, the Dodgers have exited the playoffs some times in humiliating fashion. This prompted them to give out two record-breaking contracts in MLB history along with some general reinforcements.

After signing Shohei Ohtani for a 10-year $700 million contract, the Dodgers signed Japanese ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a 12-year $325 million contract, the largest for a pitcher. They also penned down a five-year $136.5 million deal with pitcher Tyler Glasnow. As per Brandon Gomes, it is definitely a positive direction the ownership has taken.

"It speaks to the commitment that our ownership is willing to make and how dedicated they are to bring a championship to the city of Los Angeles," "Gomes said. "There is a special opportunity here with the talent we have been able to bring on board and the investment matches so we are all very excited and appreciative of the ownership continuing to support us in that front."

Can the Los Angeles Dodgers finally get their act together?

After their impressive showing in the offseason, the Dodgers have arguably the best lineup and one of the strongest pitching rotations in the league with some young arms.

Their lineup consists of Shohei Ohtani with able support of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman while the rotation led by Yamamoto and Glasnow also consists of Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller. After being humbled by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS this year, they will hope to go all the way in 2024.

