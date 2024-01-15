"It could be a steal... it’s low-risk" - MLB insider says Cubs' $53,000,000 deal for Shota Imanaga could prove to be a bargain

Shota Imanaga didn't have the fan fare of other NPB and KBO players coming over to the MLB this offseason, but he could prove to be an exceptional signing. The Japanese pitcher might have gone unheralded, but that's not because he's not a good player.

He wasn't as prominent as Jung Hoo Lee or Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He was one of the last international free agents to sign a contract in Major League Baseball, and it's difficult to predict how good he will be, but MLB reporter Bob Nightengale firmly believes there's a chance this deal ends up being a huge steal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nightengale said:

"There’s a whole lot of debate over just how good of a pitcher Shota Imanaga will be with the Cubs, but for four years, $53 million, it could be a steal. Certainly, it’s low-risk."

The Cubs didn't invest a ton of money in Imanaga for the first four years of his MLB career. He'll be in Chicago for four seasons at a lowly $13.25 million a season. If he ends up being the ace he was beforehand, that'll be an unbelievable bargain.

How good can Shota Imanaga be for the Cubs?

It is impossible to predict how foreign players will be after they leave their league and come over to the MLB. The talent level is higher and there's always an adjustment. For every Shohei Ohtani, there's also a Kei Igawa and others.

Shota Imanaga could be a future star in Chicago

Nevertheless, Imanaga had a stellar career for the Yokohama Baystars, and there's reason to believe he can take that talent to MLB and become a good pitcher. That may not immediately be the case, as there's always an adjustment since MLB hitters are usually a little better on average.

Nevertheless, he could be a frontline starter and an All-Star. His numbers in Asia suggest that he's got good stuff and is very talented, so it's just a matter of whether or not it translates, and there's good reason for Cubs fans to believe it can and will.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.