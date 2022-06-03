"It sucks I'm not out there today with the boys" - New York Mets 4-time All-Star Francisco Lindor on not playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets are in the midst of one of their best seasons in franchise history. The team is on pace to win over 100 games, and their best pitcher Jacob deGrom hasn't even thrown a single pitch this season.

A large reason for that has been the New York Mets' balance and ability to hit, and few players have done that better than superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. After a rough introductory season in 2021, the New York Mets shortstop from Caguas, Puerto Rico, has bounced back in a big way.

Currently, Lindor is tied for third place in all of Major League Baseball with 43 runs batted in (he had 63 RBIs last year). However, as the New York Mets prepare for their toughest stretch of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they will have to do so with Lindor on Thursday Night.

Francisco Lindor will be absent for the matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers

Unfortunately, Lindor closed the hotel room door on his throwing hand and will likely be out for the opening matchup as the Mets take on the Dodgers.

Lindor has been one of the hottest hitters in the league this year. In the month of May, Lindor played in 29 games and drove in 28 runs during that span. Part of that red-hot month included a streak of ten games with a run batted in, which put the New York shortstop in second place in the all-time Mets record.

He is behind Hall of Fame catcher (and former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star) Mike Piazza's 15-game RBI streak. For Lindor, a big part of his success has come from his propensity to make contact with runners on base. With runners in scoring position, the shortstop is hitting .340. Lindor is arguably the one who is most upset about his absence.

SNY @SNYtv "It sucks I'm not out there today with the boys. But God has a plan, I gotta follow it. I can't just ask questions about it. They're a good team for sure. I saw it last year what we can do against them"



"It sucks I'm not out there today with the boys. But God has a plan, I gotta follow it. I can't just ask questions about it. They're a good team for sure. I saw it last year what we can do against them"- Francisco Lindor

The Mets enter the matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, missing the top three earners on their payroll with Lindor joining deGrom and co-ace Max Scherzer on the bench. However, if the Mets can hold their own, it will be a major source of intrigue as October approaches.

