"It was time" "Not his fault. We will continue to suck until we get new ownership" - Texas Rangers fans divided on team firing manager Chris Woodward

The Texas Rangers have relieved their manager, Chris Woodward, of his duties. The Rangers are currently in third place in the American League West with a record of 51-63. Before the season, the team hoped to challenge for a Wild Card spot in the postseason, a goal they have fallen well short of.
After four seasons, the Texas Rangers have decided Chris Woodward is not the manager the team needs. He ends his tenure with a 211-287 record. It's always difficult to justify retaining a manager who has a sub .500 record, but not all fans agree with this move.
Evan Grant of the "Dallas Morning News" was the first to report the news.
The Rangers have fallen far behind the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in the AL West, so a move like this felt inevitable.
MLB teams rarely lose games solely because of one person. If the franchise is underperforming, multiple issues may need to be addressed.
After four seasons of failing to get above .500, the Rangers decided it was time to move on from Chris Woodward.
Many point to roster construction as the main reason the Rangers have been losing. Woodward likely played a role in roster moves, but he would not have the final say on whom the team signs or acquires.
Even those who disagree with the team firing their manager midseason understand why the move was made.
Based on projections made before the season, the Texas Rangers are performing close to expectations.
The Texas Rangers have not had a winning season since 2016, so there is hope this change can usher in a new era.
Rangers general manager Chris Young has avoided the ax for now, but he could be on the hot seat soon.
Chris Woodward was a very respected and mostly well-liked coach. However, fans understood why it was time for him to go.
There is a rather prevalent belief that ownership is the root of all the team’s issues, and nothing will truly change unless they adjust.
A new era could be dawning for the Texas Rangers. Their next manager will have a lot of work to do.
Chris Woodward's first stint as a manager ends mid-season with the Texas Rangers, but it may not be his last opportunity
Woodward was a capable manager who often got the best out of the rosters he was given. If he chooses to pursue another managerial job, it will be interesting to see how he does with a new team.
If he is given the proper support from the front office and a talented roster, he could become very successful. His experience with the Texas Rangers may be painful now, but it could lead to great things.