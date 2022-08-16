"It was time" "Not his fault. We will continue to suck until we get new ownership" - Texas Rangers fans divided on team firing manager Chris Woodward

The Texas Rangers have relieved their manager, Chris Woodward, of his duties. The Rangers are currently in third place in the American League West with a record of 51-63. Before the season, the team hoped to challenge for a Wild Card spot in the postseason, a goal they have fallen well short of.

After four seasons, the Texas Rangers have decided Chris Woodward is not the manager the team needs. He ends his tenure with a 211-287 record. It's always difficult to justify retaining a manager who has a sub .500 record, but not all fans agree with this move.

Evan Grant of the "Dallas Morning News" was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: Rangers have relieved Chris Woodward of managerial duties, according to a person with direct knowledge of situation

The Rangers have fallen far behind the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros in the AL West, so a move like this felt inevitable.

KennyM @Kenny9McCoy @Evan_P_Grant Never want anyone to lose their job but I wonder what took so long. @Evan_P_Grant Never want anyone to lose their job but I wonder what took so long.

MLB teams rarely lose games solely because of one person. If the franchise is underperforming, multiple issues may need to be addressed.

We will continue to suck until we get new ownership, imo. @Evan_P_Grant not his fault.

After four seasons of failing to get above .500, the Rangers decided it was time to move on from Chris Woodward.

Many point to roster construction as the main reason the Rangers have been losing. Woodward likely played a role in roster moves, but he would not have the final say on whom the team signs or acquires.

Even those who disagree with the team firing their manager midseason understand why the move was made.

Blake Harllee @b_harllee @Evan_P_Grant I hate blaming coaches, and I especially hate firing a manager mid-season. This had to happen though. We went from a game under .500 to being one of the worst teams in the league. @Evan_P_Grant I hate blaming coaches, and I especially hate firing a manager mid-season. This had to happen though. We went from a game under .500 to being one of the worst teams in the league.

Based on projections made before the season, the Texas Rangers are performing close to expectations.

Their winning % is .447



Gonna go out on a limb here, but it might not be the manager’s fault Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant



ZiPS projected the Rangers to have a winning % of .451

Their winning % is .447

Gonna go out on a limb here, but it might not be the manager's fault

The Texas Rangers have not had a winning season since 2016, so there is hope this change can usher in a new era.

Chris S. @RoofGod1984 @Evan_P_Grant Finally! Time to get someone in here and get the culture back to winning and baseball! @Evan_P_Grant Finally! Time to get someone in here and get the culture back to winning and baseball!

Rangers general manager Chris Young has avoided the ax for now, but he could be on the hot seat soon.

Larry BeSaw @lbesaw847 @Evan_P_Grant @DavidMooreDMN Spend a lot of money on players who don’t play well and then fire the manager. All righty then. @Evan_P_Grant @DavidMooreDMN Spend a lot of money on players who don’t play well and then fire the manager. All righty then.

Chris Woodward was a very respected and mostly well-liked coach. However, fans understood why it was time for him to go.

There is a rather prevalent belief that ownership is the root of all the team’s issues, and nothing will truly change unless they adjust.

Mike Albanese @Malbanese1922 @Evan_P_Grant I'm at a loss with the ownership group. What did they expect with that rotation and bullpen? @Evan_P_Grant I'm at a loss with the ownership group. What did they expect with that rotation and bullpen?

A new era could be dawning for the Texas Rangers. Their next manager will have a lot of work to do.

Chris Woodward's first stint as a manager ends mid-season with the Texas Rangers, but it may not be his last opportunity

Colorado Rockies v Texas Rangers

Woodward was a capable manager who often got the best out of the rosters he was given. If he chooses to pursue another managerial job, it will be interesting to see how he does with a new team.

If he is given the proper support from the front office and a talented roster, he could become very successful. His experience with the Texas Rangers may be painful now, but it could lead to great things.

