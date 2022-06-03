"It took four years of torching Johnny Depp’s reputation over false allegations of abuse to get to today" - Trevor Bauer voices strong opinion in favor of Johnny Depp after "Pirates of the Caribbean" star wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher whom MLB suspended for two years following sexual assault claims, came on Twitter to express his strong support for Johnny Depp after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Trevor stated that it took four years of Heard slandering Depp's character over bogus abuse charges for Johnny to eventually be exonerated. He congratulated the jury for holding Amber Heard responsible for the slander in this case.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage Los Angeles Times @latimes Breaking: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard. latimes.com/entertainment-… Breaking: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard. latimes.com/entertainment-… It took four years of torching Johnny Depp’s reputation over false allegations of abuse to get to today, but he has finally been vindicated. Thank you to the jurors in this case for rightfully holding Amber Heard accountable for defamation. twitter.com/latimes/status… It took four years of torching Johnny Depp’s reputation over false allegations of abuse to get to today, but he has finally been vindicated. Thank you to the jurors in this case for rightfully holding Amber Heard accountable for defamation. twitter.com/latimes/status…

"It took four years of torching Johnny Depp’s reputation over false allegations of abuse to get to today, but he has finally been vindicated. Thank you to the jurors in this case for rightfully holding Amber Heard accountable for defamation." - @Trevor Bauer

Amber Heard penned a piece in "The Washington Post" in December 2018 where she spoke openly about being a victim of domestic violence without citing anyone's name. Nevertheless, the op-ed hampered Depp's career, and he has been called off many mega projects as a result.

Johnny said, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Johnny claimed everything Amber stated showed him in a bad light in front of the world, and he revealed how he had been the victim of domestic violence and not the other way round. Depp ultimately took a stern decision and filed a defamation case in 2019 against Amber. After a six-week tumultuous trial, the jury declared Depp to be the winner, and now, Amber needs to pay him $15 million as compensation. After being declared the winner in the controversial trial, Johnny Depp took to Twitter and posted an official statement.

"...and six years later, the jury gave me my life back..." - @Johnny Depp

Johnny stated his immense gratitude to the jury for clearing his name and appreciation to fans around the world who have continued to believe in and support him.

Trevor Bauer is seeing Johnny Depp's legal victory as a personal win

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Trevor is attempting to put himself in Johnny Depp's shoes and sees the legal success as a personal victory.

As per reports, three women have come forward to claim Trevor sexually assaulted them inhumanely. On the other hand, Trevor Bauer has claimed the sexual encounters were consensual. After a thorough investigation, MLB has banned the LA Dodgers pitcher for two seasons, damaging his MLB career. In response, Bauer has launched a defamation lawsuit against "The Athletic" and "Deadspin" for inaccurately depicting him as a molester.

L.A. Times Sports @latimessports Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against the Athletic and writer Molly Knight latimes.com/sports/dodgers… Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against the Athletic and writer Molly Knight latimes.com/sports/dodgers…

"Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against the Athletic and writer Molly Knight." - @ L.A. Times Sport

Trevor Bauer appears to be drawing parallels between his case and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp. Johnny was reportedly dismissed from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise due to Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations. Similarly, Trevor Bauer is also serving an MLB suspension.

MLB fans have to wait until the season ends to find out about the settlement in Trevor's case.

