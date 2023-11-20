"It would be tough not to say Amy" - Gerrit Cole aces Cy Young announcement with witty response to awkward question about trophy companion dilemma

In an otherwise disappointing New York Yankees season, Gerrit Cole stood out as one of the team's best players, giving the team a chance to win every time he took the ball. Even as his incredible season came to an end, the elite right-hander never wavered from that goal.

Cole became the first Yankee to win the award since Roger Clemens in 2001 when he was given his first American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

Cole defeated fellow AL finalists Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) and Sonny Gray (Twins) to win the trophy unanimously. Pedro Martinez questioned the Yankees star about who he would most like to celebrate the achievement with during the MLB Network broadcast. Cole aced the announcement with a witty response to this question.

“I think it would probably be … it would be tough not to say Amy right next to me,” Cole said with a huge smile.

“She’s been there since I was just a kid in school and she supported me in all different aspects and journeys in our life, Cole said. “Moving to New York, setting up the home with the kids during the pandemic, and being that rock for all of us as we transition to a new place. She plays a big role behind the scenes."

Gerrit Cole and Amy both attended UCLA

The couple got to know one another while attending UCLA. Amy led the university's softball team, while Cole was a standout varsity baseball player. Amy is Brandon Crawford's sister.

Due to their status as amateur athletes, they would frequently rise early to utilize the UCLA gym. Amy was quickly asked out by Gerrit Cole after he developed a crush on her and the rest is history.

Although they started dating in 2010 or 2011, the couple did not tie the knot until November 2016. Given that they are both from Southern California, the couple chose to get married at Santa Barbara, California's Ritz-Carleton Hotel.

Cole and Amy are proud parents to two kids.

