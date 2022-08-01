“It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon" - Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout confident he will return soon from what could have been a career ending injury

Mike Trout provided a very promising health update that allowed all Los Angeles Angels fans to relax. Trout has missed a few games with a back injury that has resulted in troubling reports. The most severe of these reports indicated that this would be a career altering, perhaps even a career-ending, injury.

This is thankfully not the case for the Angels star outfielder, who hopes to be back in action soon. With a fast-paced rehabilitation set out by his doctor, he may be able to get back swinging by next week. Rhett Bollinger shared comments from Trout which updated us on his condition.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger “It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh about the whirlwind over his back the last week “It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon,” Trout said with a laugh about the whirlwind over his back the last week

"It went from my career is over to now hopefully I’m going to play here soon" - Mike Trout

To say this came as a relief would be a huge understatement. Angels fans have not had much to cheer for this season outside of their stars Shohei Ohtani and Trout. Had they lost Trout for the remainder of the season, or potentially longer, they would have been inconsolable.

Trout spoke with Bally Sports West in the Los Angeles Angels clubhouse today where he provided further insight into his rehabilitation.

"Mike Trout speaks on his injury and status throughout his rehab process" - Bally Sports West

This is the best news that Los Angeles Angels fans could have hoped for. While their playoff odds aren't great for the rest of the season, at least they know one of their star players will be okay.

Mike Trout is the face of the Los Angeles Angels and they are thrilled to get him back soon

Trout at Angels v Baltimore Orioles

Trout has been one of the best players in the MLB since winning Rookie of the Year in 2012. Since then, he has racked up 10 All-Star selections, three MVP's, and eight Silver Slugger awards. These numbers are practically unheard of.

Nevertheless, the Angels have not won a playoff game. Fans hoped the pairing of Trout and Ohtani would finally be able to get past that hurdle, but it seems unlikely this season. Trout has been the best player on the struggling Los Angeles Angels for so long that fans were not remotely surprised by his recent injury.

Eddie Radosevich @Eddie_Rado Mike Trout has been carrying a franchise for 11 years on his back. He doesn't need to explain any back injury to me. Mike Trout has been carrying a franchise for 11 years on his back. He doesn't need to explain any back injury to me.

"Mike Trout has been carrying a franchise for 11 years on his back. He doesn't need to explain any back injury to me" - Eddie Radosevich

As per this highlight package from YouTube shows, Trout has not slowed down in 2022.

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans were thrilled and relieved to get this update from Mike Trout. Now they know it is only a matter of weeks until they see him again, instead of months or years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far