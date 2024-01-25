"It has been without question a disappointing offseason for them" - MLB insider concerned about Orioles being 'unusually quiet' 

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal expressed his concern at the Baltimore Orioles' "unusually quiet" offseason in the market this year on Wednesday's episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast.

While they have signed right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel to fill in for Felix Bautista next season, their most glaring shortcoming is in the starting pitcher department. While there's still time before the season begins, Rosenthal said he believes that their quiet offseason is a major cause for concern.

The Baltimore Orioles finished as one of the MLB's best teams in the country last season, and despite their quiet offseason, remain one of the better teams because of their booming farm system. However, they have failed to address their biggest need entering into the offseason: a starting pitcher. Having lost Kyle Gibson to the St. Louis Cardinals as well, they have a dire need for a starting pitcher.

While they were never expected to pursue any of the top free agents available in the market, Rosenthal said that they were genuinely interested in James Paxton, before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rosenthal believes that the Orioles should add a starting pitcher before spring training, and both Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes are good targets.

"It has been without question a disappointing offseason for them because things have not fallen their way," Rosenthal said.

Will the Orioles regret not signing a starting pitcher?

As the 2024 MLB season approaches, the Baltimore Orioles boast a deep farm system of talented position players, which is expected to help them. However, many have asked if they left it too late to add to their starting rotation.

In no way do they have the arms to cover an entire season and while they are unlikely to spend big, they need to add at least an experienced arm to their rotation. It remains to be seen who, but they should make a move for a pitcher soon.

