"Its not April fools day" "This is the worst list I have ever seen" -Baseball fans roast MLB Network's most recent hitter power rankings

MLB Network announced their top ten hitter power rankings this afternoon, and the list generated quite a stir.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the power rankings. One fan could not believe that this is the list the network came up with.

Others are saying this is the worst list ever.

The list seems to be based on recent performances. If it is based on the entire season, it is questionable, to say the least.

Overall, the recent power rankings that MLB Network released created quite the controversy and sparked a vigorous debate among fans.

Breaking down MLB Network's hitter power rankings

Paul Goldschmidt during a St. Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox game

Now that the list has been revealed, we'll break down each of the ten hitters' stats this season and where they compare to one another.

#10 Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners OF

Julio Rodriguez swings at a pitch during a Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners game

2022 Stats: 3.5 WAR, .273 BA, 15 HR, 45 RBI, .806 OPS

#9 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals 3B

Nolan Arenado during a St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets game

2022 Stats: 4.9 WAR, .296 BA, 18 HR, 58 RBI, .894 OPS

#8 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees OF

Aaron Judge during a Houston Astros v New York Yankees game

2022 Stats: 3.8 WAR, .278 BA, 31 HR, 66 RBI, .964 OPS

#7 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros DH/OF

Yordan Alvarez during a Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics game

2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .306 BA, 26 HR, 60 RBI, 1.058 OPS

#6 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers 1B

Freddie Freeman during a San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers game

2022 Stats: 3.5 WAR, .320 BA, 12 HR, 56 RBI, .920 OPS

#5 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox 3B

Rafael Devers during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game

2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .327 BA, 20 HR, 52 RBI, .978 OPS

#4 Corey Seager, Texas Rangers SS

Corey Seager during an Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers game

2022 Stats: 2.6 WAR, .246 BA, 21 HR, 50 RBI, .790 OPS

#3 Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals 1B

Paul Goldschmidt during a St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves game

2022 Stats: 4.6 WAR, .331 BA, 19 HR, 67 RBI, 1.001 OPS

#2 Juan Soto, Washington Nationals OF

Juan Soto during a Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two

2022 Stats: 3.5 WAR, .248 BA, 19 HR, 41 RBI, .896 OPS

#1 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves 3B

Austin Riley during an MLB New York Mets v Atlanta Braves game

2022 Stats: 3.4 WAR, .284 BA, 25 HR, 58 RBI, .912 OPS

