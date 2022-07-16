Create
"Its not April fools day" "This is the worst list I have ever seen" -Baseball fans roast MLB Network's most recent hitter power rankings

Austin Riley rounds the bases during a Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves game
Bryce Grafton
Bryce Grafton
ANALYST
Modified Jul 16, 2022 08:13 AM IST

MLB Network announced their top ten hitter power rankings this afternoon, and the list generated quite a stir.

What do you think? 🧐 https://t.co/rkGuPRHAs2
"What do you think?"- MLB Network

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the power rankings. One fan could not believe that this is the list the network came up with.

@MLBNetwork It's not April fools day

Others are saying this is the worst list ever.

This is the worst list I’ve ever seen twitter.com/mlbnetwork/sta…

The list seems to be based on recent performances. If it is based on the entire season, it is questionable, to say the least.

This list stinks twitter.com/mlbnetwork/sta…

Overall, the recent power rankings that MLB Network released created quite the controversy and sparked a vigorous debate among fans.

Breaking down MLB Network's hitter power rankings

Paul Goldschmidt during a St. Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox game
Now that the list has been revealed, we'll break down each of the ten hitters' stats this season and where they compare to one another.

#10 Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners OF

Julio Rodriguez swings at a pitch during a Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners game
2022 Stats: 3.5 WAR, .273 BA, 15 HR, 45 RBI, .806 OPS

#9 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals 3B

Nolan Arenado during a St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets game
2022 Stats: 4.9 WAR, .296 BA, 18 HR, 58 RBI, .894 OPS

#8 Aaron Judge, New York Yankees OF

Aaron Judge during a Houston Astros v New York Yankees game
2022 Stats: 3.8 WAR, .278 BA, 31 HR, 66 RBI, .964 OPS

#7 Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros DH/OF

Yordan Alvarez during a Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics game
2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .306 BA, 26 HR, 60 RBI, 1.058 OPS

#6 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers 1B

Freddie Freeman during a San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers game
2022 Stats: 3.5 WAR, .320 BA, 12 HR, 56 RBI, .920 OPS

#5 Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox 3B

Rafael Devers during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game
2022 Stats: 4.1 WAR, .327 BA, 20 HR, 52 RBI, .978 OPS

#4 Corey Seager, Texas Rangers SS

Corey Seager during an Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers game
2022 Stats: 2.6 WAR, .246 BA, 21 HR, 50 RBI, .790 OPS

#3 Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals 1B

Paul Goldschmidt during a St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves game
2022 Stats: 4.6 WAR, .331 BA, 19 HR, 67 RBI, 1.001 OPS

#2 Juan Soto, Washington Nationals OF

Juan Soto during a Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two
2022 Stats: 3.5 WAR, .248 BA, 19 HR, 41 RBI, .896 OPS

#1 Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves 3B

Austin Riley during an MLB New York Mets v Atlanta Braves game
2022 Stats: 3.4 WAR, .284 BA, 25 HR, 58 RBI, .912 OPS

