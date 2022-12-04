Jason Grimsley, a former MLB player, had a 15 year long career where he played for seven different teams. His most notable achievements include being a part of the Yankees that won the World Series in 1999 and 2000. He had a grim end to his career when he was picked up by the authorities for illicit drug use.

In the 2000s several reports came up in the world of baseball of players' use of PEDs and other growth hormones. The MLB had to revise its policies regarding the same. In 2006, investigations from federal officials concluded that Jason Grimsley had used human growth hormones, amphetamines and steroids. He confessed to the authorities.

But he was the subject of further controversy as he became the focal point of the LA Times report, claiming Grimsley had confessed to local authorities about other players using performance enhacing drugs. Eventually, the Michelle report turned out to be false and irresponsible reporting.

Jason Grimsley on the 28th of November released his new book Cross Stitched: One Man’s Journey from Ruin to Restoration. There, he mentions how he tried to kill himself when he had overdosed on hard drugs in August of 2015. The former Yankees player had said he was high on an ounce of cocaine, six bottles of vodka and a few cans of beer. He proceeded to take a pistol and pointed it at his left side of the head.

Thankfully for Grimsley, nothing happened. He assumed that he had not taken the safety off.

“I was waiting, but nothing happened, I guess I didn’t take off the safety feature. I didn’t have the [guts] to do it again. I just remember thinking, ‘I can’t even do that right.’ ” -Jason Grimsley remembering that faithful night

Jason Grimsley opened up when his wife persuaded him to tell his story

Grimsley also mentioned how he was initially hesitant to talk about his life. He didn't want to look back at the flashbacks that could haunt him. It was only after the persuation from his wife that he took to telling his story via his book.

“I told Dana, ‘I don’t want to be in the papers. I don’t want to be in the limelight. I’m just a redneck from East Texas,’ ” he said. “I had such a bad taste of life from a personal standpoint, I did not want to relive any of it. I just wanted to push it back and bury it. I didn’t want it to be about me. I didn’t see any purpose.

But says that looking back at it, he understands the "purpose".

“But now that I look back, I want to point to the Lord and his grace and his salvation. There’s no reason I should be alive today. I should have died. Now I know why I’m here.”

