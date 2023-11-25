J.D. Martinez Free Agency: Los Angeles Angels expected to pursue veteran hitter if Shohei Ohtani signs elsewhere, per Insider

Shohei Ohtani's departure will leave a big hole in the Los Angeles Angels setup. To fill the DH role, reports suggest that they are looking towards J.D. Martinez as a replacement. The former Dodgers DH had an exemplary season but his contract wasn't picked up for extension by the team.

Martinez hit 33 home runs with 103 RBIs and a .893 OPS in 113 games for the Dodgers this season. He was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract, but the club decided to not go forward with re-signing the star player as they wanted to make space for Ohtani on their payroll.

The Dodgers refused to match the qualifying offer of $20.35 million that Martinez demanded in free agency, and perhaps justifiably so, as his position as a DH would be taken by Ohtani if he joined the organization. Even though Ohtani will not be able to pitch for the 2024 season, he's not expected to take up a position in the outfield.

As per MLB Analyst Mark Feinsand, Martinez's fate with the Angels again rests on whether they are able to persuade him to come back to Angels Stadium:

"Assuming that Shohei Ohtani signs elsewhere, the Angels will be seeking a replacement at designated hitter. Martinez had a stellar season just down the road for the Dodgers. He may not be Ohtani, but who is?" Feinsand said.

J.D. Martinez's addition would positively impact the Dodgers as he, along with Mike Trout, would make a deadly combination at the top of the lineup. The former Dodger has also shown signs of playing in the outfield, an area where the Halos have been marred by injuries.

Shohei Ohtani's deal will heavily impact the free agency market

Everyone interested in signing newer free agents is waiting for names like Shohei Ohtani to make their choice so that the market is available for their interests. All eyes are set on whether the Japanese superstar will be leaving the Los Angeles Angels after six seasons.

