J.D. Martinez gives verdict on Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas-starring John Wick spinoff

MLB slugger J.D. Martinez traded spending time in baseball to attend the early screening of "Ballerina", the latest installment in the John Wick universe. The fifth film in the John Wick franchise will be released on Friday. Martinez got the opportunity to watch the highly anticipated film earlier than the general public.

On Tuesday, Martinez shared a story from the screening event. He called the action-packed film another John Wick "classic."

Martinez posed with the movie poster, featuring leads Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, alongside other stars like Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane. With a thumbs-up and a big smile, Martinez thanked Lionsgate for the early screening.

“Thanks @lionsgate for the early screening of Ballerina! Action packed and another John Wick classic!” Martinez wrote.

Martinez's Instagram story

Ballerina chronologically fits in between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4. The plot follows Rooney, a young woman raised in the Ruska Roma crime syndicate. It is the same organization that trained John Wick. After discovering that her family was brutally murdered, Rooney sets out on a mission of vengeance.

IMDb summarized the plot of the film as follows:

"An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father's death."

J.D. Martinez is waiting for GM to call with an opportunity

J.D. Martinez is without a team in 2025, but the free agent's motivation hasn't dried up yet. While no team has come calling, Martinez is optimistic and is keeping himself prepared should his fortunes turn ahead of the trade deadline, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

"JD Martinez is hitting and staying ready while waiting for a job. No good reason he doesn’t have one yet," Heyman wrote.

One team expected to land him was the Seattle Mariners, as the former Boston Red Sox star seems an ideal fit with them, as per the MLB Network Crew.

J.D. Martinez has played 14 years in MLB with teams including the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

The three-time Silver Slugger has 331 homers along with 1,071 RBIs in his career.

