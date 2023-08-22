J.D. Martinez injury update: Veteran slugger placed on 10-day injured list by Dodgers after prolonged groin issue

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without J.D. Martinez for the upcoming series against the Cleaveland Guardians as he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to groin issues.

Martinez missed the Sunday doubleheader against the Miami Marlins and hasn't featured for the NL West leader since Saturday, meaning the Dodgers can backdate his placement on the IL.

The Dodgers have recalled infielder Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace the injured designated hitter. Martinez's placement on the IL was on expected lines as he was seen hobbling due to a groin injury.

"The Dodgers recalled IF Michael Busch and placed J.D. Martinez on the IL with groin tightness," the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dodgers' 12-game cushion in the NL West has afforded them the luxury of being without Martinez for a few weeks. His absence gives an opportunity to top prospect Michael Busch, who is considered one of the future stars of the franchise.

Busch was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month in July and is likely to fill in for Martinez as the designated hitter for the Dodgers in the upcoming games.

He will be up against former teammate Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday night as he will be the designated hitter for the series opener.

J.D. Martinez will miss the reunion with his former side, the Boston Red Sox

J.D. Martinez, 36, suffered a back issue earlier this year, missing two weeks of action for the Dodgers. Despite his injury concerns, the veteran hitter has rediscovered his batting power this year. The six-time All-Star has struck 25 home runs this season after managing just 16 last year.

While his absence will hurt the hitting depth, the Dodgers didn't want to take any risk with the outfielder with the postseason looming large. Since July, Martinez has been struggling with an underlying condition, and time away from action might help recover his fitness.

J.D. Martinez will also miss the upcoming series against his former side, Boston Red Sox. He signed for the Dodgers on a one-year deal after his five-year stint with Red Sox ended in 2022.

The 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox registered his 300th MLB home run against the Colorado Rockies in June.