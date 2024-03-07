J.D. Martinez News: MLB insider names Cubs as 'best fit' for ex-Dodgers DH; Mets still a potential landing spot for 6x All-Star slugger

Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez still sits on the open market while the league is halfway through spring training. He is one of the best hitters left without a home for the 2024 season.

Martinez was used as the Los Angeles Dodgers' designated hitter last year. He appeared in 113 games, hitting .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs, the most he has hit since the 2019 season.

He could still be a great asset in the middle of an order that needs some more juice. One of these teams is the New York Mets, per The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman wants the Mets to sign the six-time All-Star to pair with Pete Alonso. Alonso has been holding down the fort offensively by himself and needs some protection in the lineup.

Another possible destination for the veteran slugger is the Chicago Cubs, per Blerach Report's Brandon Scott. There is thought that the team will run a mix of players at DH this season. However, if they want to get serious about the position, there is nobody better who is available.

J.D. Martinez still has juice left in the tank

J.D. Martinez (Image via Getty)

J.D. Martinez was always going to face some limitations on the open market this year. He is 36 years old and is not the player he used to be. In the past two seasons, he has played one game defensively.

However, he is coming off a tremendous season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club likely would have kept him if it were not for them signing Shohei Ohtani to work as the team's DH this season.

Martinez had one of the best seasons he has had in years during the 2023 season. He saw the ball well, and that should transition again this upcoming season.

