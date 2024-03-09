J.D. Martinez Rumors: Marlins eyeing All-Star DH amid interest from multiple teams, per insider

J.D. Martinez, the former designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is generating a lot of rumors as the new MLB season approaches.

According to SportsGrid’s Craig Mish, the Miami Marlins are reportedly trying to acquire the 6-time All-Star slugger.

"Free Agent J.D. Martinez and the Marlins have had recent discussions. Miami seems to prefer the rotating DH combo of Josh Bell & Jake Burger thus not a fit, at least for now. Martinez is seeking a 2 year deal per source," Mish tweeted.

Despite being 36 years old, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner remains a great force on the field. He was also the World Series champion in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez is a long-ball hitter with a track record of success.

The legendary hitter joined the LA Dodgers in the last offseason as a free agent. He hit 33 home runs and made 103 runs for the Dodgers. Despite having a strong 2023 season, Martinez is still waiting to be approached by a team.

The Miami Marlins are a young team that is rapidly improving, and having an experienced hitter like Martinez in the lineup would help them. Last season, Miami shocked the fans by winning 84 games and securing a spot in the National League Wild Card.

Other potential teams for J.D. Martinez

According to New York Post’s Jon Heyman, J.D. Martinez can be a great asset for teams that need some power in their middle order.

Heyman believes the New York Mets should sign Martinez to play with Pete Alonso. Alonso needs some support in the starting lineup because he has been carrying the offensive load alone.

According to Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report, another potential club for Martinez can be the Chicago Cubs.

As the MLB season approaches, baseball fans will be eagerly waiting to see where Martinez lands.

