J.P. Crawford Injury Update: Health status of Mariners shortstop knocked out of action

Seattle Mariners slugger J.P. Crawford has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a concussion. He collided with third baseman Eugenio Suarez while both went for a ground ball on Wednesday.

Initially, Crawford stayed in the game but was lifted later due to feeling the effects of the concussion. This is a blow for Crawford, who is having a spectacular season at the plate.

The soonest J.P. Crawford can return is Thursday when the Mariners face the Kansas City Royals. Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore, and Jose Caballero will take over shortstop in Crawford's absence.

Through 107 games, Crawford is hitting .266/.379/.411 with ten home runs and 38 RBIs. He already has a career-high n home runs this season and should catch his career-high in RBIs.

Seattle Mariners need J.P. Crawford in the lineup

The Seattle Mariners are in the mix in the American League West. They hold a 62-52 record, 5.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the division.

Seattle has an opportunity to gain some ground in the division this month. They have two series against the Kansas City Royals and one against the Oakland Athletics at the end of the month. These are the two worst teams in the league, and the Mariners need to take advantage of this.

To take advantage of these series, they need J.P. Crawford healthy. He holds the team's highest batting average, with Julio Rodriguez close behind him.

Not only has Craford been swinging a hot stick, but he is also a great teammate. He is always on the field smiling and joking around with his team, which helps players mentally, given how long the season is.

Hopefully, Crawford can return to the lineup in a week. From his leadership to his offense, the Mariners need him.