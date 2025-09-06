J.P. Crawford's sister Eliza rocks a chic pink bikini while enjoying her solo Honolulu trip, embracing the sun, ocean and island lifestyle

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 06, 2025 00:11 GMT
J.P. Crawford with his sister, Eliza (Images from - Instagram.com/@elizacrawford)
Since joining the Seattle Mariners in December 2018, shortstop J.P. Crawford has established himself as a fan favorite at T-Mobile Park. At the moment, Crawford and the Mariners find themselves fighting tooth and nail for a postseason spot, with about three weeks left of the regular season.

While Crawford remains focused on baseball, his sister, Eliza, has been enjoying the summer to the fullest. As her social media posts indicate, it appears she is currently enjoying a solo trip to Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii.

On Friday, Eliza Crawford posted a series of snaps from her trip. Some of them pictured her enjoying the city's picturesque beaches, sporting a chic pink bikini. More snaps gave fans a sneak peek into some of the attractions she visited and the various foods she tried out.

"Go on the solo trip ✨🤍" Eliza Crawford captioned her post.
Apart from traveling the world, Eliza is also quite athletic, having developed a passion for softball from an early age. Growing up, she represented her school, Lakewood High, before playing at the collegiate level for California State University, Fullerton. Nowadays, she continues to stay connected to the sport she loves as a softball coach.

A knack for excelling at sports appears to be something that runs in the Crawford family. J.P. Crawford's father, Larry, was a former football player who enjoyed a great career in the CFL, while his mother, Beth, was an accomplished volleyball player who received scholarships to pursue the sport in college.

J.P. Crawford's sister, Eliza, has often shown she is her brother's biggest fan

Having played an important role in helping her younger brother discover his passion for baseball when he was young, Eliza Crawford continues to be her brother's biggest supporter.

While J.P. Crawford sweats it out on the field, Eliza has often been spotted cheering him on from the bleachers at T-Mobile Park.

Just like other Mariners fans, she too will be hoping Crawford and his teammates can hold on to their spot in the top three of the AL wildcard and punch their tickets to the playoffs by the time September comes to an end.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
