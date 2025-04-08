Julio Rodriguez shares 5-word reaction to J.P. Crawford's stunning defensive play during Mariners nail-biting victory over Astros

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford pulled off an outstanding grab and throw in a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Monday night. His teammate Julio Rodriguez saluted the stunning defensive play with an upload on social media containing a five-word reaction.

"Naah, bro! That's crazy work!" exclaimed Julio Rodriguez after posting a couple of replays of the play on his Instagram account.

J.P. Crawford produced the play in the ninth inning of the game; therefore, it was instrumental in helping the Mariners earn a fantastic win. As a result, they ended a three-game losing run and took the lead in the home series against the Astros.

The Mariners had taken the initial lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Astros clawed back by scoring a run in the next inning before taking the lead after getting two more in the eighth. The Mariners went back in front through a line drive single from Jorge Polanco, which allowed Dylan Moore and Miles Mastrobuoni to score.

Andres Munoz came out to close the game for the home team. On a 1-2 count, Munoz threw a backdoor slider on the lower corner of the plate, and Victor Caratini made good contact with his swing for a 99 mph ground ball down the middle.

J.P. Crawford ran a few steps to his left and launched himself across second base to make a diving grab at full stretch before throwing from one knee to get the batter out. First baseman Rowdy Tellez also complemented the stunning fielding effort from the shortstop by stretching out to collect the throw before it hit the turf.

Crawford has had a very slow start to the 2025 season from an offensive standpoint but he remains indispensible to the Mariners defensively.

"That's a tough play": Mariners infielder on the excelent defensive effort from J.P. Crawford

J.P. Crawford is playing his seventh season with the Mariners (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Seattle Mariners had taken the initial lead in the game through a two-run homer that Ryan Bliss hit off of Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Mariners second baseman gave his thoughts on the stellar defensive play from J.P Crawford in the ninth inning.

"I looked at it and I think his foot gave out," Bliss said. "But the fact that he got it there on the line and Rowdy [Tellez] made a pretty good play there, too. That's a tough play."

However, Crawford is struggling badly with the bat at the moment and did not get any hits in this game. He has gone 4-29 so far this season, with no extra-base hits as yet, and is batting at the very bottom of the lineup right now.

