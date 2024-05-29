J.T. Realmuto reaches 17-game hitting streak, creates Phillies history with top batting performance

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies have something to celebrate after their last defeat against the San Francisco Giants. Realmuto has been in the Phillies lineup since 2021 and it has been one of the franchise's best decisions.

The Phillies catcher has come a long way with his team. Realmuto helped his team win crucial games, especially the World Series opener against the Houston Astros in 2022. Realmuto smashed the game-winning run during the 10th inning and his contribution continues to amaze MLB enthusiasts.

On Tuesday, Realmuto recorded the longest hitting streak for a Phillies catcher, with a 17-game streak..

Before Realmuto, Stan Lopata and Jimmie Wilson recorded 16-game hitting streaks.

J.T. Realmuto adds offensive boost amid Trea Turner's absence

Trea Turner's absence in the Phillies' offensive lineup seems to be covered as J.T. Realmuto came to the rescue. Turner was set to return after 10 days, but the shortstop's hamstring injury pushed his return further.

Realmuto provided a huge offensive boost for the Phillies amid Turner's absence. The Phillies made a huge change in their lineup and sent the catcher to bat second. Before batting second, Realmuto held a batting clip of .239. After taking up his new position, the slugger increased his average to .287.

Realmuto also increased his OPS from .720 to .785. The Phillies seem to have made the right decision with Realmuto. However, Turner's return could change things in the lineup once again.

Tuner has been way ahead with his numbers while staying healthy. While Realmuto cannot replace Turner, he has indeed been the best option for the Phillies' offense.

He smashed a total of seven home runs and recorded 20 RBIs this season. In 183 appearances at the plate, he drove in 27 runs. The Phillies have made the best of their catcher this season and his success continues.

