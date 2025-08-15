Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha poses in bikini top and jeans for ALOESUN photoshoot

Having made his MLB debut on June 3, Jac Caglianone has established himself as one of the most popular talents in the big leagues.His sister Samatha enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram. On Thursday, Samantha was pictured pairing a bikini top with jeans in a photoshoot for ALOESUN, a San Diego-based cosmetics brand. &quot;It’s not too late in summer to get that bronze tan you’ve been dreaming of 🤩 @sam.caglianone in Florida using our Organic Tanning Oil 🙌&quot; ALOESUN captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrowing up in Tampa, Florida, Jac Caglianone and his sister, Samantha, attended Henry B. Plant High School. Just like her brother, Samantha was also an athlete in high school, playing volleyball, but ultimately chose not to pursue the sport at collegiate level.After graduating, they headed to different parts of the Sunshine State for college. Jac went to the University of Florida, located in Gainesville, to feature for the Florida Gators baseball team before getting drafted by the Kansas City Royals after his junior year in 2024Samantha moved to Florida State University in Tallahassee to pursue an undergraduate course in Political Science and Government. Per sources, Samantha is employed by the Caglianone, Miller &amp; Zeifert law firm in her home town.Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha has been right by her brother's side as he fulfills his dreamsBehind every player that successfully realizes their dream of playing in the major leagues is a strong family that supports them. Jac Caglianone's case is no different.After impressing at the minor league level, Caglianone was handed his big league debut in early June during a road series in St. Louis. His biggest fans - his sister, Samantha and parents Jeff and Johanne, made the trip to Busch Stadium to cheer for the 22-year-old. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving gone on to feature regularly for the Royals since his debut, the youngster has not played since July 26, when he picked up a hamstring injury. But, he is nearing a return, having made his first rehab start on Tuesday.