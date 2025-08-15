  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha poses in bikini top and jeans for ALOESUN photoshoot

Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha poses in bikini top and jeans for ALOESUN photoshoot

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 15, 2025 14:11 GMT
Jac Caglianone and his sister, Samantha (Images from - Instagram.com/@sam.caglianone)
Jac Caglianone and his sister, Samantha (Images from - Instagram.com/@sam.caglianone)

Having made his MLB debut on June 3, Jac Caglianone has established himself as one of the most popular talents in the big leagues.

Ad

His sister Samatha enjoys a decent fan following on Instagram. On Thursday, Samantha was pictured pairing a bikini top with jeans in a photoshoot for ALOESUN, a San Diego-based cosmetics brand.

"It’s not too late in summer to get that bronze tan you’ve been dreaming of 🤩 @sam.caglianone in Florida using our Organic Tanning Oil 🙌" ALOESUN captioned the Instagram post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Growing up in Tampa, Florida, Jac Caglianone and his sister, Samantha, attended Henry B. Plant High School. Just like her brother, Samantha was also an athlete in high school, playing volleyball, but ultimately chose not to pursue the sport at collegiate level.

After graduating, they headed to different parts of the Sunshine State for college. Jac went to the University of Florida, located in Gainesville, to feature for the Florida Gators baseball team before getting drafted by the Kansas City Royals after his junior year in 2024

Ad

Samantha moved to Florida State University in Tallahassee to pursue an undergraduate course in Political Science and Government. Per sources, Samantha is employed by the Caglianone, Miller & Zeifert law firm in her home town.

Jac Caglianone's sister Samantha has been right by her brother's side as he fulfills his dreams

Behind every player that successfully realizes their dream of playing in the major leagues is a strong family that supports them. Jac Caglianone's case is no different.

Ad

After impressing at the minor league level, Caglianone was handed his big league debut in early June during a road series in St. Louis. His biggest fans - his sister, Samantha and parents Jeff and Johanne, made the trip to Busch Stadium to cheer for the 22-year-old.

Having gone on to feature regularly for the Royals since his debut, the youngster has not played since July 26, when he picked up a hamstring injury. But, he is nearing a return, having made his first rehab start on Tuesday.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications