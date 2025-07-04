Bobby Witt Jr. reveals his mentorship style for helping Jac Caglianone transition to big-league play

Though Salvador Perez is the captain of the Kansas City Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. is considered the face of the franchise. The Royals have high hopes for Witt, having signed him to an 11-year, $288.7 million contract in 2024, just two years after his MLB debut.

Ad

Witt impressed in his rookie season, hitting 20 homers and stealing 30 bases. One Royals rookie looking to follow Witt's path is Jac Caglianone, the Royals' number one prospect. Caglianone has had trouble settling into the MLB, but many believe he has a bright future, particularly with good mentorship.

Bobby Witt Jr. spoke of mentoring Caglianone during Wednesday's "On Base with Mookie Betts."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My biggest thing for that I kind of tell him is just knowing that you're a big leaguer, because I think that was the biggest thing for me. It's like you get up here at a young age or whatever it is, and you're like looking around, and it's like, man, there's Salvador Perez, this guy, this guy." [Timestamp 36:17].

Ad

Trending

Ad

"And I feel like I still to this day do that just because I'm this name, like, I want to do more. I want to help the team get to the playoffs. I want to do more or whatever it is. And where I just got to go out there and know my routine, know my preparation, just be Bobby Witt Jr. That's what I tell him every day. Just go out there and be Jac."

Ad

Witt also told Caglianone to enjoy playing the game, as nobody can guarantee how many years one can play in the big leagues.

Bobby Witt Jr. credits his father's experience for helping him in the MLB

Bobby Witt Jr.'s father played 16 seasons in the MLB for seven different teams. Witt Sr. was a pitcher and was part of the Diamondbacks squad that won the World Series in 2001.

Ad

Ad

Witt Jr. said on Mookie Betts' podcast that his father's experience helped him acclimate more easily to the MLB. He learned from his father the norms a rookie should follow, and he imparted this knowledge to Jac Caglianone. The 25-year-old disclosed that rookies are expected to wear pants on the road and should take the first bus.

Baseball is an integral part of the Witt family. Funnily enough, he has three older sisters, all married to current or former MLB players (James Russell, Zach Neal, and Cody Thomas).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More