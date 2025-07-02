Jac Caglianone’s sister Samantha poses in pink luxury brand swimwear with the scenic, tropical backdrop of Key West, Florida

Jac Caglianone is one of the most highly regarded prospects coming through the Kansas City Royals' system. Having been handed his big league debut in early June, the youngster has continued to feature regularly in Royals skipper Matt Quartaro's daily lineup.

While Caglianone has been busy getting used to life at the peak of the sport, his sister, Samantha, has seemingly been enjoying the summer in Florida.

On Wednesday, she shared a series of snaps on her Instagram story as she enjoyed the sights and sounds of Key West.

Screenshots of Sam Caglianone's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@sam.caglianone IG Stories)

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, both Jac and Samantha attended Henry B. Plant High School. Just like her brother, who showed great talent for baseball from an early age, Samantha Caglianone is also an athlete. She played volleyball at Santa Fe College.

Jac Caglianone's sister, Samantha, and their family made the trip to Busch Stadium to celebrate Jac's debut

On June 3, highly touted prospect Jac Caglianone made his big league debut as the Kansas City Royals took on the St. Louis Cardinals on the road.

To celebrate her brother's huge achievement, Samantha Caglianone made the trip to Busch Stadium to cheer him and the Royals on, alongside the rest of her family.

She later shared a series of snaps from young Jac's big day on Instagram.

"So what does your brother do for a living?" Samantha Caglianone captioned her post.

Jac Caglianone, who played DH, batted five times but was unsuccessful at the plate, ending the night hitless. The Royals, however, picked up an important 10-7 victory to open up the series with a win.

Caglianone got his first big league hit two days later, an RBI double, as the two teams faced off for a doubleheader on June 5.

