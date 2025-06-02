WATCH: Royals prospect Jac Caglianone gets emotional call-up news and told to call his dad

The Kansas City Royals are promoting Jac Caglianone in an attempt to improve their struggling offense. Caglianone received the news from his Minor League manager, and it was an emotional moment.

The Royals shared a video of the moment, and news of the promotion was quickly shared throughout MLB sources. Mike Jirschele is the manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, and he built the drama a bit to begin the conversation.

"So you think you're, you feel like you're at the point where you can help like them up there," his minor league coach said. "Do you think you could? All right well, then you can get on the charter tomorrow night and go with them."

After delivering the news, Jirschele was quick to tell the young slugger to let his family know.

"But remember, it's still a game. It's baseball. Yeah it's a little higher level, but you know, you can play. All right, give me a hug. Go call your dad."

Royals manager believes Bobby Witt Jr. can get even better

The Royals have not been hitting for much power, and that is why they are promoting their top prospect. Manager Matt Quatraro believes that Bobby Witt Jr. is having a good season for the Royals, but knows that he can get even better.

Speaking to MLB Network Radio, Quatraro said:

"We know all the tools he has ... He's used his speed to get some infield hits, he's gone the other way when that opportunity has presented itself, he's pulled balls when they've tried to pitchim in. So he can do a lot of different things, I don't believe we've seen him at his best this season, and I think that would be his assessment too."

"I think more than anything if he continues to shrink the zone and make pitchers come to him, he's going to be even more dangerous. But I think what stood out through the streak was just the ability to stay on tough pitches. Because a fair number of these hits were base hits to right where they were just pitching them away."

Jac Caglianone will now be teaming up with Bobby Witt Jr. in an attempt to get the Royals back on track.

