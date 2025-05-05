Royals skipper shares how Bobby Witt Jr. can be an "even more dangerous" slugger

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. earned a career-high hitting streak of 22 consecutive games last week, but manager Matt Quatraro knows he can get even better.

In 35 games this season, the 24-year-old has failed to record a hit only thrice. Looking back at his 22-game hitting streak this season, Quatraro gave his take on how Witt can improve his game as a slugger.

Bobby Witt Jr. has only played three full seasons in the MLB but has broken several long-time records. The Royals star became the first shortstop in major league history to complete back-to-back 30-30 seasons last season, finishing second in the AL MVP voting. He has continued that consistency into the 2025 season, helping the Royals to a winning streak over the past two weeks.

Witt's hitting streak of 22 games sees him tied for the seventh-longest stretch in franchise history. Speaking about Bobby Witt. Jr's abilities on the MLB Network Radio, manager Matt Quatraro said:

"We know all the tools he has ... He's used his speed to get some infield hits, he's gone the other way when that opportunity has presented itself, he's pulled balls when they've tried to pitchim in. So he can do a lot of different things, I don't believe we've seen him at his best this season, and I think that would be his assessment too.

"I think more than anything if he continues to shrink the zone and make pitchers come to him, he's going to be even more dangerous. But I think what stood out through the streak was just the ability to stay on tough pitches. Because a fair number of these hits were base hits to right where they were just pitching them away."

Since making his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022, Bobby Witt Jr. hasn't gone more than four games in a row without recording a hit. The shortstop also became the fastest player in franchise history to record 1,000 hits, reaching the milestone in 500 games. This season, he has 41 hits in 35 games.

Watch: Bobby Witt Jr.'s go-ahead home run helps secure series vs Orioles

Entering the final game of their series against the Baltimore Orioles, Bobby Witt Jr. had gone two consecutive games without a hit for the first time this season. However, it didn't last long, as the shortstop blasted a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh to help the Kansas City Royals to a 11-6 victory and take the series.

Witt recorded two hits on the night as the Royals continued their red-hot form in the MLB. They now face the Chicago White Sox in a four-game series over the week.

