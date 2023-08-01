Jace Peterson trade: Arizona Diamondbacks acquire veteran infielder from the Oakland Athletics 

The 2023 MLB trade deadline witnessed another player switch jerseys as Jace Peterson joined the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, July 31.

The veteran infielder made the switch to the Diamondbacks from the Oakland Athletics after joining the club on a two-year deal in December 2022.

Oakland A's Communications @AthleticsPR The A’s have acquired RHP Chad Patrick from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for INF Jace Peterson and cash considerations.

While Peterson joined the Diamondbacks in his first year of contract with Oakland, the A's got their hands on minor league pitcher Chad Patrick as part of the trade.

The Diamondbacks become the veteran infielder's seventh team after he made his MLB debut for the San Diego Padres in 2014.

Peterson enjoyed an underwhelming start to his A's career after joining on a two-year deal as a free agent last winter. He was hitting .221/.313/.324 with six homers over 324 trips to the plate.

Despite the 33-year-old's struggles of late, the Diamondbacks are looking at him as a potential replacement for Josh Rojas, who joined the Seattle Mariners as part of the Paul Sewald trade.

The left-hander will join Emmanuel Rivera between third and second base for Arizona after Evan Longoria's injury. Rivera is expected to be the starter for the Diamondbacks despite his latest arrival.

His current salary for 2023 is $4.5 million, with $1.5 million remaining to be paid. He is set to receive $5 million for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Chad Patrick was picked by the Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB draft. He represents the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the Minor League.

Earlier, the Diamondbacks addressed their bullpen issues by trading in relief pitcher Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon. Sewald joined the Diamondbacks after a successful three-year run with the Mariners.

Jace Peterson's underwhelming stint with the Oakland Athletics ends ahead of the trade deadline

Although Peterson failed to live up to the standards in his brief stint with the A's in 2023, he went into the record books after a brilliant performance for the franchise.

The 33-year-old registered his first multiple-homer game after going 5–for–5 with two home runs and five RBIs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 6.

In that game, he accomplished a rare feat by becoming the first Athletics player since Reggie Jackson in 1969 to have five hits, five RBI, and multiple home runs.