Jack Flaherty’s girlfriend Katie Johnson dons self-made floral bikini during romantic getaway with Tigers ace

Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty and his girlfriend, Katie Johnson, have taken a trip to Mexico City after an early postseason exit at the hands of the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.On Saturday, new vacation photos were dropped, and they snapped Katie in a self-made floral bikini. She was reading a novel named Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney while lounging beachside. She wrote:&quot;My spooky beach read.&quot;Katie posted a picture of Flaherty getting off the treadmill following an intense cardio that has him clearing the sweat with his tee. She also captured a stunning view of the sunset and wrote &quot;Adios.&quot;Katie's Instagram storyEarlier, in an Instagram post shared by Katie Johnson on Friday, she posted pictures of the different types of bikinis she made herself. She wrote:&quot;bikini by me 👙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJack Flaherty and Katie Johnson reportedly started dating earlier this year. Their first social media moment came after Johnson posted photos of a dinner date at the three-Michelin-star restaurant The French Laundry in Napa Valley. The Tigers ace reposted them on his Instagram story.Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson retired from soccerKatie Johnson announced her retirement from professional soccer in December 2024. With this, she wraps up nine years of professional career in the NWSL, playing for the Seattle Reign, Sky Blue FC, the Chicago Red Stars, San Diego Wave, and Angel City FC. She also represented the Mexican National team from 2015-2018.Johnson had 15 goals in 150 NWSL games and wrapped her international career with eight goals. In her farewell post, she wrote:&quot;it’s with great joy and gratitude that I officially announce my retirement from professional soccer. I am so thankful that God gave me the gift of soccer. It’s always been the space where I have felt at peace - with the ball at my feet and the chance to create magic. It has been my compass in life and led me to meeting some of the most incredible humans and places that I could have never imagined.&quot;All I ever wanted to do since I was a young girl was to compete with and against some of the best players in the world. I’m so proud to have done that for 8 years. I’m closing this chapter of life with an inner peace. Playing at home in LA with my family right by my side will forever hold a special place in my heart. 💖&quot;Jack Flaherty's girlfriend Katie Johnson went to the University of Southern California (USC) and won the national championship there.