Jack Flaherty’s girlfriend, Katie Johnson, sums up Tigers' ALDS berth in 2-word comment

Jack Flaherty did well for the Detroit Tigers in their series-clinching wild-card game win against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. In the 6-3 win, the right-hander threw 4.2 innings, allowing only three hits and two walks for one earned run while registering four strikeouts. With the win, the Tigers have fixed a date with the Seattle Mariners for the ALDS.

After an important victory, Flaherty's girlfriend, Katie Johnson, posted a warm embrace between the two at Progressive Field. The two shared a hug as the duo chimed in on the celebration, with Flaherty holding a bottle of Gatorade.

"Octobers best," Katie wrote.

Katie's Instagram story

Flaherty and the boys may not have had a good September but seem poised to turn it around in the postseason. Their next matchup in the Mariners will give Flaherty another opportunity to shine as he bids to win back-to-back World Series after winning it last year with the Dodgers.

Jack Flaherty received good support from Tigers pen

The Tigers struck first with Kerry Carpenter's RBI double in the third inning. The Guardians tied the game with Jose Ramirez's RBI single in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, after retiring the first two batters, Jack Flaherty was taken out of the game by manager AJ Hinch and was replaced by Kyle Finnegan to record the final out. Finnegan pitched a clean inning in the sixth as well.

In the top of the sixth inning, Dillon Dingler hit a go-ahead home run. The next inning, the Tigers exploded for four runs, starting with Wenceel Perez's two run single and followed by RBIs from Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. The Guardians tried to stage a comeback by scoring two runs in the eighth inning, but it was too late and not enough.

The Tigers advanced to the ALDS by beating the Guardians in three games. Jack Flaherty will use his good postseason record to benefit the Tigers in their highly anticipated clash against the Mariners.

