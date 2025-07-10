Jack Flaherty’s mother Eileen gives shoutout to Tigers bat boy for 2025 All-Star nod

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty may not feature in the All-Star game this year, but Tigers bat boy Frankie Boyd will be in Atlanta for the festivities. The team announced the news with a graphic reading “HE’S IN,” celebrating Boyd's All-Star selection.

Boyd has been part of the Tigers crew since 2017 and has received praise from the clubhouse. He'll join Philadelphia Phillies bat boy Adam Crognale in Atlanta next week for the All-Star festivities.

On Thursday, Flaherty's mother, Eileen, also celebrated Boyd's selection in the All-Star game. She reposted the Tigers’ post celebrating Boyd's selection to the 2025 All-Star Game. The Tigers had shared a poster of Boyd with the caption:

"Hey now, you're an All-Star 😁 Congratulations, @frankieb660!"

Eileen tagged the Tigers in her repost, pairing it with a playful Tiger sticker.

Eileen's Instagram story

The All-Star game will be at Truist Park on July 15. The Tigers, who hold the best record in the American League, will have four representatives at the game; pitcher Tarik Skubal, infielder Gleyber Torres, outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Baez.

Jack Flaherty's teammates answers why Frankie Boyd deserved an All-Star nod

The role of bat boy doesn't get the same attention as of a pitcher striking out from the mound or a hitter going deep for a home run. However, they put as much effort and passion into their role.

Similar is the case with Frankie Boyd, who once put a bracelet on his ankle to see how much he travels during the game and the number came out to be roughly 4.5 miles.

Earlier this week, MLB.com compiled reactions from Jack Flaherty's Tigers teammates on why Boyd deserves an All-Star nod. Here are some of the reactions:

“He’s the best bat boy in the league,” catcher Dillon Dingler said. “A lot of the umpires say it, too.”

“I’m not kidding you, he might be the hardest-working bat boy I think I’ve ever seen,” fellow Tigers catcher Jake Rogers said.

“He’s the man,” Spencer Torkelson said. “He better be an All-Star.”

“If we can get him there,” All-Star Tarik Skubal said, “that would be sweet.”

It seems Flaherty has one more guy to cheer for apart from his teammates during the All-Star game.

